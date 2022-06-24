News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stuart Taylor sacked by Hamilton

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:59 AM June 24, 2022
Former Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has left his role as Hamilton Academical manager.

Taylor worked alongside Paul Lambert at Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich before becoming a manager in his own right.

He took charge of an Accies side that had just been relegated from the SPL last summer but fell well short in the bid to quickly bounce back. The South Lanarkshire side finished sixth in a 10 team division.

The campaign also included a Scottish Cup third round exit to West of Scotland League Premier side Auchinleck Talbot.

A short statement released by Accies reads: "Hamilton Accies can confirm that we have mutually agreed to part company with head coach Stuart Taylor.

"We thank Stuart, and he leaves us with our best wishes for the future."

