Ex-Town assistant Taylor named boss of Scottish side

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:07 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM August 20, 2021
Former Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor has been named head coach of Hamilton Academical 

Former Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor has been named head coach of Scottish club Hamilton Academical.

Taylor, who assisted Paul Lambert during his underwhelming reign at Portman Road, is a former player and assistant at the Scottish Championship side.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “I am delighted to be back at this great club, I have had many fantastic memories during my first time here and to now have the privilege to sit here as the club’s new head coach is a real honour for me.

“I am a coach who loves working with players and improving them. This club is well known throughout Britain for doing that and I feel coming here as a coach is a good fit.

“I have had some great conversations with Allan and the rest of the board. I would like to thank them for showing faith in me for this position and I look forward to working with them.”

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor pictured ahead of the game.

Stuart Taylor assisted Paul Lambert at Portman Road - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Club chairman Allan Maitland added: “We are delighted to have a coach of Stuart’s quality as our head coach. He knows the club well and understands what our club is all about. As a coach, he comes here with a great amount of experience and we look forward to working with him.”


