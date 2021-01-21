‘Creativity, tenacity and desire’ - Taylor on what new signings add to Town side

Published: 2:55 PM January 21, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed Luke Thomas (inset) and Josh Harrop on loan this week - Credit: ITFC

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor hopes new signings Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop will bring ‘creativity, tenacity and desire’ to the Ipswich Town side.

The pair have been recruited this week from Barnsley and Preston respectively, on loan deals until the end of the season.

On winger Thomas, 21, Taylor said: "The manager has been targeting him since before Christmas.

"We’re glad to get it across the line.

"He’s an exciting young player that will cause opposition defenders problems. He’s attack-minded, he’s creative and he’s got plenty of pace. He’s very direct in his play so we’re looking forward to him bringing those qualities to the club and hopefully he’ll chip in with a few goals as well.

"He’s also got that tenacious side. He has a huge amount of enthusiasm, a hunger and a desire to go and win games. Hopefully he’ll be creating chances for others and scoring some goals."

On Harrop, Taylor added: "Josh, again, is a very creative, very direct midfield and wide player. He can play a couple of positions. He can play as a '10', a central midfielder or as a wide player.

"He comes from a good background and with good pedigree. He’s a very good professional. He’s got loads of qualities.

"It’s given us that positivity and impetus going forward in the final third. Hopefully they’ll find their feet straight away with creating chances and scoring goals, and playing how we know they’re capable of playing. We know they’re going to bring qualities to us and we look forward to seeing them play."

The pair will be in the squad for Town’s home clash with Peterborough United this weekend.



