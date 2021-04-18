Sunday Snap! Kieron helps warm them up, team-mates reunited, Al Jolson and don't forget the Skids!
DYER'S DRILLS
It was nice to see Kieron Dyer very much involved in the warm-ups at The Valley on Saturday.
The former England international who won 33 caps for his country, is the U23 Blues manager, but clearly Paul Cook has seen enough of him to want to get him more involved with the first team.
Ipswich-born Dyer, who was sold to Newcastle from Town for £6m back in 1999, has been taking his coaching badges and has shown a keen interest in coaching since he retired from the game.
He was Town's U18s boss, before his move up to the U23s - and now he's assisting with the first team.
FRIENDS REUNITED
Paul Cook and Charlton boss Nigel Adkins were having a good chat before the game, the Town boss his usual animated self.
It's been a disappointing 'new manager bounce' for Cook at Portman Road, but for Adkins things have been much better and he is now undefeated in his four games in charge after the draw against Town on Saturday.
Both Cook and Adkins played together at Wigan back in the 80s - Adkins a goalkeeper, while Cook was a central midfielder.
BOB-BOB-BOBBIN' ALONG
The Valley is one of of the oldest but still most impressive stadia in League One.
The stadium itself is in the middle of masses of houses and tiny roads, like so many older grounds.
It has a capacity of 27,000, but average attendances are only around 11,000 in recent years. The Addicks run out to the song, 'When the Red Red Robin Comes Bob-Bob-Bobbin' Along' - a nice little Al Jolson ditty!
'INTO THE VALLEY'
Talking of songs, a classic newspaper headline used over the years by sub-editors when teams are set to play at Charlton is... 'Into The Valley'.
The headline is picked from the song 'Into The Valley' by the Skids which was released in 1979 and proved very popular.
Indeed it reached No.10 in the UK singles chart that year.
BLUES RATINGS. How Town players performed at Charlton
And the Charlton PA team didn't disappoint, with a rendition of it at half-time. However, they are not the only club to enjoy the record.
'Into The Valley' is still used as a theme song for fans of Scottish side, Dunfermline Athletic.
MARCUS SPOTTED
He may have sold the club, but former Town owner, Marcus Evans was in attendance at The Valley to watch the Blues.
TECHNICAL ISSUES
BBC Radio Suffolk's Brenner Woolley had to commentate via his mobile phone on Saturday. That was all to do with an ISDN line not working at the ground which made Brenner's life that much more complicated.
However, as you would expect, he coped admirably. It was just a shame his co-commentator Mick Mills couldn't get involved much. It left Mick able to relax and enjoy the game.
SAM'S A CHARLTON LEGEND
The Sam Bartram statue that stands outside The Valley, is in recognition of Charlton Athletic's record appearance maker.
Bartram was a goalkeeper and Charlton the only professional club he ever played for. He is the oldest player to have played for the Addicks, playing until he was 42, and in 1956, after a record 623 appearances, he left to manage York City.
Sam was certainly popular in south London.
In 1976/7 an estate was built at the Jimmy Seed end of the ground consisting of a block of flats and seven houses, was named Sam Bartram Close.
In 2005, the nine-foot statue was erected, and 50 years after his retirement, Charlton named Bartram's bar and restaurant at the Valley in his honour.