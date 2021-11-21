News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'There for the taking' - Town fans on frustrating Sunderland loss

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:27 PM November 21, 2021
Ipswich Town at Sunderland

Sam Morsy leads Ipswich Town out at Sunderland yesterday. Fans felt the Black Cats were 'there for the taking' before two late goals saw Town lose 2-0. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at promotion rivals Sunderland yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues headed to Wearside on a fine run of form, but two late goals saw the home side claim their first win in seven games and end their barren streak.

Luke O'Nien and Aidan McGeady got the strikes for the Black Cats, who climbed back into the League One play-off spots as a result.

Town, who now host second-placed Rotherham on Tuesday night, drop a place to tenth.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the match...

Sunderland vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The car overturned in White Colne in Essex, near the border with Suffolk

Essex Live

Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Hotel's festive afternoon tea 2021

12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex

Jane Hunt

person