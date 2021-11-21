'There for the taking' - Town fans on frustrating Sunderland loss

Video

Sam Morsy leads Ipswich Town out at Sunderland yesterday. Fans felt the Black Cats were 'there for the taking' before two late goals saw Town lose 2-0. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at promotion rivals Sunderland yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues headed to Wearside on a fine run of form, but two late goals saw the home side claim their first win in seven games and end their barren streak.

Luke O'Nien and Aidan McGeady got the strikes for the Black Cats, who climbed back into the League One play-off spots as a result.

Town, who now host second-placed Rotherham on Tuesday night, drop a place to tenth.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the match...