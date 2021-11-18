'Ipswich at home is massive' - Sunderland star Pritchard on huge Town clash

Sunderland's Alex Pritchard says his side 'have to get a win' against Ipswich Town this weekend - Credit: Sunderland AFC

Sunderland star Alex Pritchard has fired the starting pistol on the build-up to this weekend's massive League One clash with Ipswich Town, insisting 'we need to get a win.'

Paul Cook's men, who are ninth in League One and enjoying a fine run of form - just one loss in their last ten games in all competitions - travel to a Sunderland side above them in seventh, but who haven't won in six matches.

And ex-Norwich City playmaker Pritchard says the clash, which will be played out in front of a packed Stadium of Light on Saturday, is 'massive.'

A huge crowd is expected at the Stadium of Light on Saturday - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

"Obviously it’s a difficult moment and we all know it but you can’t just be negative and need to be positive,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

"We are a good team and have some fantastic players in that dressing room, we know that but we need to show it.

“Ipswich at home is massive for us.

"Look we need to get a win, we need to get a win from somewhere and hopefully it’s against Ipswich in the league.

“We need to get back to winning ways and give something for the fans to cheer about and get us back in a good environment again."

Lee Johnson's Sunderland are seventh in the table, but on a poor run of form - Credit: PA

He added: "We just have to stand up and be counted to a man really.

“For them to come here we have to make this a fortress again, it’s as simple as that and with the crowd behind us we can.

"We just can’t wait for the Ipswich game at home, it will be a full crowd hopefully and we can give it a right go.”