Matchday Live: Town are back in black for big Hillsborough clash

Ipswich Town are at Hillsborough this afternoon to face Sheffield Wednesday in a big League One game.

Kieran McKenna has won four of his first five games as Ipswich boss, most recently at Wimbledon on Tuesday night, and will be looking for victory once again this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the game, McKenna said: “It's against a good team and a big club and it's going to be a really good atmosphere.

“It’s going to be hostile and we want the players to go out and enjoy that - chests out and go and put on a performance.

“So we'll be doing everything we can to prepare for a game against a very good team and everything we can to get the result.

“I've said all along, it's not the time to get too obsessed with positions and points and who is ahead of us at the moment with where we've been in the league and how the season has gone.

“There's still a lot of football to be played and we feel like if we hit the performance level then we'll pick up a lot of points between now and the end of the season.

“That's been the message since the first day really and that will be the same message going into Saturday.

‘We will be prepared well for the opponent, we have to be ready for the atmosphere and for the type of dynamic the game is going to be and we'll do everything we can to get three points, and we'll do the same for Gillingham next week.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.