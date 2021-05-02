'Norwood was bullying him' - Swindon boss on defeat to the Blues

Published: 5:00 PM May 2, 2021

Swindon Town caretaker boss Tommy Wright admitted he thought Ipswich were the better team on Saturday, but accepted his team gave away two 'horrendous' goals.

Wright had vented his fury at his side after their awful 0-5 defeat to MK Dons last weekend. And while he was happier with the Robins' performance against Town, it was another disappointing defeat for the Wiltshire side, who will be playing their football in League Two next season.

Striker James Norwood celebrates scoring his second at Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I’ll take out of that game that we kept going until the end. The substitutes that came on made a bit of a difference too," he told the Swindon Advertiser.

“I thought we started quite well, and we had a couple of chances – they did as well.

“I always thought they were the better team, but I wanted a response from last weekend.

Brett Pitman pulls a goal back for Swindon Town against Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I wanted a bit of fight, and I thought we got that even though we gave two horrendous goals away again.

“That has been a problem all season, and when you keep giving bad goals away like that, it’s so deflating for everybody else.”

James Norwood’s first-half opener was the first time Ipswich had scored in more than 11 hours, and it came via the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle from Jonathan Grounds.

Kane Vincent-Young fluffs his lines as he has the Swindon goal at his mercy being unmarked at the far post and directs his header straight at keeper Lee Camp. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Swindon’s defensive woes continued when Scott Twine tried to over play on the edge of his own box and ended up giving the ball straight to Norwood to poke home a second early in the second period.

Analysing both goals, Wright was dumbfounded. He said: “I don’t know what Twine is doing, he needs to play forward.

And the first goal, it’s a poor tackle from Grounds – I don’t know what he’s doing – and it’s a definite penalty.

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I took Grounds off at half-time because I thought he was struggling against James Norwood. You didn’t have to be Pep Guardiola to see that.

“Norwood was bullying him, so I thought I’d put Tom Broadbent on who is a bit bigger and a bit stronger, and I thought he did quite well.

“He dealt with Norwood quite well, and we won more first headers than we did in the first half, which helped.”

Former Town man Brett Pitman did get one goal back for Swindon, after a mistake by Blues' keeper David Cornell.