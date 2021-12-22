Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Swindon interested in Barry if Blues loan ends

Louie Barry has struggled for minutes during his Ipswich Town loan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Swindon Town are reported to be interested in signing Louie Barry on loan, should his time at Ipswich Town be cut short in January.

The Aston Villa loanee has struggled for gametime during his time in Suffolk, not starting a league game since August and not featuring at all since the start of November.

His lack of action means it is entirely possible Villa would consider recalling their highly-rated attacker in January, with The Athletic reporting Swindon to be keen.

The Robins, now managed by Ben Garner, are looking to win promotion from League Two this season.

Barry has made six appearances for Ipswich this season without scoring.

