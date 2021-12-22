News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Swindon interested in Barry if Blues loan ends

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:16 PM December 22, 2021
Louie Barry during the warm-up before kick-off at Burton Albion.

Louie Barry has struggled for minutes during his Ipswich Town loan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Swindon Town are reported to be interested in signing Louie Barry on loan, should his time at Ipswich Town be cut short in January. 

The Aston Villa loanee has struggled for gametime during his time in Suffolk, not starting a league game since August and not featuring at all since the start of November. 

His lack of action means it is entirely possible Villa would consider recalling their highly-rated attacker in January, with The Athletic reporting Swindon to be keen. 

The Robins, now managed by Ben Garner, are looking to win promotion from League Two this season. 

Barry has made six appearances for Ipswich this season without scoring.  

MORE: Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry is the forgotten signing at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Football | Live

Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October.

Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A second case of the Omicron strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Suffolk.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

Updated

Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon