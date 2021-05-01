Matchday Live: Blues bid to end goal drought at relegated Swindon

Live

Published: 12:00 PM May 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon against Swindon Town - kick-off 3pm.

Town haven't scored in more than 10 hours of football, drawing blanks in each of their last six games, and will be looking to end that run against a side already relegated from League One.

“I’ve got no interest in other clubs, I’ve got absolutely no interest in Swindon Town," manager Paul Cook said.

“My job is totally focused now on Ipswich Town, the future, the changes the going forward, the recruitment of players etc.

“I don’t want to be sitting here next year speaking about other teams. I just want to be sitting here next year speaking about the changes we’ve made at the club, the help that we’ve been given by the new ownership and what a much more progressive club we look then.

“At the minute there’s a lot of work ahead for us so other clubs do not interest me in any shape or form.”

