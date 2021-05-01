Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Swindon

Published: 5:42 PM May 1, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Swindon Town 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David Cornell

A quiet first-half for the Welshman when his only real action saw him save a Scott Twine shot, which he could perhaps have held, before a poor error in the second as he allowed Brett Pitman’s tame shot to squirm through his hands and into the corner of the net. He won’t want to see that one again, sadly. Responded to his error well with two good claims. 4

Kane Vincent-Young

A busy start to the game for the full-back who made some good early blocks and looked confident on the ball as he moved up and down the right side. He should have scored as he arrived at the back post to have a header blocked by Lee Camp in the Swindon goal, with Town boss Paul Cook joking at full-time about his wing-back's inability to score from close range. 7

James Norwood is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Back at the club where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan and had an interesting battle with unorthodox former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman throughout this game, making some excellent interventions in both open play and from crosses which came into the penalty area. 7

Mark McGuinness

A solid enough performance from the Arsenal loanee who positioned himself well and made some good blocks to turn pressure away. 6

Myles Kenlock shields the ball from Brett Pitman at Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock

Back in the side at left-back and saw plenty of the ball in attacking areas as he got into good positions to cross for team-mates inside the box. Showed good energy throughout as he kept motoring up-and-down the left flank. 7

Flynn Downes

The midfielder was neat and tidy in the first half but really came to the fore in the second as he got on the ball in dangerous positions, drove forward and looked to create. It was ball which set Troy Parrott away to win the game’s second penalty. 7

Andre Dozzell

A low-key but often effective display from the central midfielder who kept possession nicely enough and moved it around without having any highlight moments. He and Downes work well together. 6

Teddy Bishop

Had an early shot saved as James Norwood’s dummy allowed him clean-through on goal, before going down in the box to win the penalty which Norwood then converted. Had quiet spells in this game but others where he popped up in dangerous areas and wasn’t able to finish when presented with a shot at goal. 6

Gwion Edwards presses an opponent against Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra

The youngster has deserved a start for a couple of weeks now and finally got one, in a game in which he was busy throughout. He should have done a lot better with a shot inside in the box in the first half and battled away in the second, helping to pressure Scott Twine into presenting the ball to James Norwood for his second goal. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman hassled and harried throughout this game but wasn’t able to get the run on his man on too many occasions, with Kenlock getting outside of him on the overlap the more threatening of the pair. He wasn’t on set-pieces this afternoon after last weekend’s issues. 6

James Norwood

Town’s captain this afternoon added something in attack, on his return from injury, with his dummy for Bishop a good example of attempts to create openings for his side. He scored from the spot as he fired the ball down the middle while also winning some excellent defensive headers to help his side. His second was a poacher’s effort, as he latched onto Twine’s backpass, before missing a penalty for his hat-trick. That will frustrate him, as will the fact he’s missed so much football with injury this season. Things could have been very different for Town had he stayed fit. 8

Flynn Downes flies forward against Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Troy Parrott (for Bishop, 62)

Came on and made a positive impact on this game, ultimately playing on the left flank and bringing energy to his side while looking to work his way towards goal. Won Town’s second penalty and looked like he could link up well with Norwood. 7

Josh Harrop (for Edwards, 70)

The Preston loanee got 20 minutes from the bench on his return from suspension, with his most notable moment being a wild which flew out of the ground. 5

Keanan Bennetts (for Dobra, 70)

Got on the ball a few times in good areas without being able to make too much of an impact. 5

Paul Cook in good spirits just before the start of the game against Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



