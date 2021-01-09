'It wasn't good enough' - Taylor on 3-2 home loss to lowly Swindon

Published: 8:30 PM January 9, 2021

Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor admitted the team's performance 'overall wasn't good enough' following this afternoon's 3-2 home loss to lowly Swindon.

Following a ponderous and predictable first half, the Blues trailed 1-0 to a Diallang Jaiyesimi header (16).

The fit-again James Norwood and Flynn Downes stepped off the bench during the break to add an injection of energy, with Norwood forcing home a Kayden Jackson cross to level things up (62).

Scott Twine's wonder strike had the visitors back in front just five minutes later, before Jaiyesimi's cross crept in at the far post (74) to make it 3-1.

Town did pull one back in the 87th minute when the lively Alan Judge netted following good work by Norwood, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

Ipswich are eighth in the League One table, a point off the play-off places. Meanwhile, Swindon climb one spot to 22nd following their first win in seven.

"Overall, it wasn't good enough," said Taylor, who took charge from the dugout as manager Paul Lambert - who is still recovering from having Covid-19 - watched from a box.

"The way we started the first half wasn't like us. It was almost unrecognisable in terms of how we want to go and play. What we looked for in training during the week, we just didn't start like that. And no team can do that.

"I thought in the second half we did better. The last half hour, 20 minutes we were very good and it was more like us. The lads were more like themselves. There was a purpose about their play and intensity about it.

"We need to realise, and we do realise, that's how we have to start games."

This was Town's first game in 25 days, with four games having been called off over the Christmas and New Year period due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club that affected eight players directly and several more indirectly.

"It obviously has an influence, but we're not going to use that as an excuse," said Taylor. "They are facts and certainly there were a lot of tired bodies out there, but we're not going to look at it as an excuse. We are big enough and brave enough to take it on the chin when we don't do well. And we didn't do well enough in the first half.

"We did do better in the second half. A positive was obviously Flynn (Downes) playing after so long out and (James) Norwood playing after such a stop-start season.

"You can see how influential the both of them are because we were a lot better in the second half. They are influential characters that we need to keep fit now. The other five that are out we need to get them fit as well."

Asked what was missing from the team today, Taylor said: "I don't think the intensity was there and that might come from not having a game for near enough three weeks, but we don't want to touch on that because we don't want to be seen to be making excuses. But it certainly does have an influence.

"We had the intensity towards the end of the game, but we need to start with that."

On Twine's game changing strike, a 30 yard effort that dipped into the top corner, Taylor said: "It was a fantastic strike, a wonder goal, and will probably be up there for goal of the season. We were in control of the game at that point, but that put us on the back foot.

"Ideally we'd want people up against him so he doesn't receive the ball in the first place. But things like that happen. In football the ball gets moved quickly and sometimes it's hard to shuffle across and be in the right position.

"It's a learning curve and something we'll go and work on to try and make sure it does't happen again."

Town are next in action at rock-bottom Burton next Saturday.

"We always look for improvements," said Taylor. "We'll be looking for a reaction."