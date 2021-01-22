'They have got weaknesses' - Taylor on Peterborough clash

Published: 3:33 PM January 22, 2021

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the team can exploit some weaknesses in Peterborough's game at Portman Road tomorrow.

The Blues have added attacking duo Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas to the squad this week and will be looking to really kick-start a promotion push by finally being able to beat a so-called promotion rival.

Peterborough won 4-1 at Portman Road last February and return to Suffolk placed fifth in the League One table following a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Their front three of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sammie Szmodics and Siriki Dembele are proving a handful.

"We have two big games coming up," said Taylor, with Town set to welcome Sunderland to Portman Road next Tuesday.

"Peterborough having recruited extremely well and that’s been rewarded by bigger clubs coming in for their players. They’re a very attacking side, we know what we’re up against and how we have to go and deal with it.

“It’s about how we impose ourselves on the opposition. There are weaknesses in their side that we need to go and highlight.

“Sunderland is going to be a little bit different. They have a new manager in (Lee Johnson) who has a totally different playing style from the previous manager (Phil Parkinson). So it gives us a different angle from what we did when we went and played them up there.

“It’s two big games against two teams who should be right up there and going for promotion.

“It’s nice to go and challenge against that. Hopefully we can go and get the three points against each of them."

He added: "I went and saw Peterborough the other night against Charlton. They went 1-0 down and did very well to go on and win.

“They’ve got very good attacking options and are a good side, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ve got confidence in what we do.

“They’ve got quality forward players, but we’ve got quality in our side too and it’s about being confident and positive in our play and knowing how to go and hurt them. They have got their weaknesses that we’re going to highlight."