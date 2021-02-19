'Everyone is behind him' - Bishop backs Lambert and says players 'haven't been good enough'

Published: 3:30 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM February 19, 2021

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop insists everyone at the club is still behind under-fire boss Paul Lambert - and admits the players haven't been good enough.

Bishop, 24, is the club's joint-second leading scorer this season with four goals, but has struggled with injuries recently, as well as serving a one-game ban for a red card at Crewe.

Town are in dreadful form going into this weekend's clash with red-hot Oxford United - they've won just one of their last six games - but Bishop stressed that the team are still behind Lambert.

“At the end of the day the manager can only say so much," he said. "When we cross that white line it’s about performances and ultimately the performances from the boys haven’t been good enough.

“Everyone is behind him and still playing for him and the club. We just want to turn this form around. The manager doesn’t play in the games so it’s about the 11 players on the field. To a man, the performances haven’t been good enough recently and we need to turn that around.”

Town's poor form has seen fans protest at the training ground this week, setting off flares and chanting for Lambert to be sacked.

But Bishop said: “I try to stay off social media really so I wouldn’t say I’m in touch with supporters. But you obviously hear a lot of the stuff that is going around and frustrations are understandably high at the moment.

“We shouldn’t be where we are – we’re a lot better than that – but the important thing is that there are still a lot of games left and we’re in a position where we can push for the play-offs.”

And Bishop insisted that the Blues are only one result from turning a corner. A win over eighth-placed Oxford would certainly be a good start.

He said: “It’s a frustrating one really. Obviously, performances haven’t been good enough of late, so you could say confidence is down a little bit. But it only takes a win to really put that right so that’s what we’ll try to do this weekend.

“We know the 0-0 draw with Northampton on Tuesday wasn’t our best performance. It wasn’t due to a lack of effort, it was more a lack of quality and having the confidence to go and make something happen in the final third.

"Hopefully we can change that on Saturday.”

He added: "It’s about consistency. We showed at the start of the season that we can put a consistent run together with five wins and a draw in our first six league games, which got us to the top of the league.

"We need to rediscover that form and I believe we can do it.”