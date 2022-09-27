10 Town takeaways from the first 10 League One games

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town have now played 10 League One games this season and sit second in the table. Andy Warren takes a look at where the Blues are at.

1: In good shape

Let’s start with the positives, which there are undoubtedly plenty of.

Town are second, have won six of their 10 games and have only lost one. They’re joint-second in both the goal-scoring and defensive charts and no League One player has scored more than Conor Chaplin’s six goals.

A team who finished 11th in League One last season have jumped nine places in the table and have more than doubled the 10-point tally they sat on at this stage of last season.

They have achieved things they didn’t manage last season, such as beating newly-promoted teams. And, going through the games to this point, you could make an argument they have won 15 points they didn’t manage to pick-up last season, by turning losses into draws and draws into victories.

Ipswich are playing good football, in front of big crowds and under a popular manager who, along with his team, have combined to offer plenty of reasons to believe this team has the backbone required for a real promotion challenge.

Ipswich, ultimately, have not yet managed that during their three previous seasons in League One.

2: Nagging doubts

All that being said, the last two league games have raised a few nagging doubts. They can’t be ignored.

Town have lost leads in both games, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday and a 2-1 loss at Plymouth on Sunday. Town need to do better when it comes to keeping control of games.

Both of those matches were against teams you would expect to be promotion rivals, which has in itself raised further doubts.

Historically, we know Town’s record against League One’s big guns has been extremely poor and, through the first 10 games this time around, Ipswich are yet to beat a team in the top eight.

Draws with Wednesday, Barnsley and Bolton and the loss at Plymouth mean just three points have come from those four games. Shrewsbury in ninth are the highest-ranked team to be beaten.

That means 15 of Town’s 21 points have been claimed from teams in the bottom half. Twelve have come from sides in the bottom seven.

Next up for Town is a visit from Portsmouth, who are now the league’s only unbeaten side.

It’s a big game.

3: A team is emerging

McKenna has plenty of options within his squad, but you can certainly say the beginnings of a ‘first-choice’ team is emerging.

Christian Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns, Leif Davis, Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Conor Chaplin are all in that group. That’s eight.

George Edmundson and Marcus Harness probably are, too, but aren’t quite as set in stone for various reasons.

There’s then a solid group of players pushing them, but a couple of areas where answers haven’t fully emerged.

More on one of those in particular in a bit.

4: A switch

Ipswich’s defensive brilliance last season came using a back three. They only conceded 12 goals during the second half of last season, following McKenna’s appointment.

This year, things have switched to something much more resembling a back four.

The principles of the Ipswich system all remain the same, though.

Donacien is on the right side of defence and is needed to get forward and support Burns, who in turn links with right-sided attacker Chaplin.

Morsy and Evans are the solid base in midfield, while Davis needs to get up-and-down he left flank and then link with the left-sided attacker, who plays narrow. Then the two No.10s need to link with the striker.

The fluidity with which Ipswich play means this season’s 4-2-3-1 is incredibly similar to last season’s 3-4-2-1. It’s sophisticated way of playing.

Proof of McKenna’s suggestion that his football is more about philosophy than it is numbers and systems.

5: There is no one true answer up front

Ipswich rebuilt their forward line in the summer, allowing James Norwood, Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott to move on and replacements found.

So far this season Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules have all started matches as McKenna’s centre-forward, with the prospect of Gassan Ahadme still to come as he gets himself up to speed.

Ladapo, with the No.9 on his back, figures to be the lead option of those and has started seven of the 10 games, scoring his first league goal at Home Park on Sunday. He works well for the team and, of McKenna’s options, gives Ipswich the best focal point.

He’s had his frustrations in front of goal, though, which are hard to overlook.

Jackson and John-Jules have been used as part of bespoke gameplans in the other three matches, scoring two and one respectively.

Maybe we need to get used to the idea that there’s not one true answer up front.

6: Injuries biting

Ipswich have a strong squad, numbering some 25 players in the immediate first-team group.

But numbers have been hit in recent weeks, stretching things a little.

Cameron Burgess, Sone Aluko, Greg Leigh and Panutche Camara are all currently sidelined, with each absence bringing their own issues.

Burgess and Leigh being out mean Town are without two of their best aerial defenders, Aluko’s guile and skill have proven extremely useful and the loss has weakened the attacking unit, while Camara is yet to make his debut and hasn’t been a factor.

Ipswich are in a good position with their squad, though, with plenty of flexible players able to handle absences.

Too many more injuries, though, and those issues maybe become harder to manage.

7: Transfer talk

Ipswich Town made nine signings this summer, which I would split into four categories.

For me, Davis is the best of the lot. He feels like an Aaron Cresswell-type player to me and I have confidence he’s going to be a real asset for the club going forward. He’s an early hit.

Then there’s a ‘positive signs’ group, led by Harness, who has been excellent in front of goal but can still contribute more in open play. I’d also put Leigh, John-Jules and Dominic Ball in here, as well as Richard Keogh.

Next up is the ‘more to come’ section, housing only Ladapo. He certainly contributes to this team and, for me, Ipswich are better when he’s in it. But he needs to take more of the chances he is getting. Hopefully his goal at Plymouth helps.

Then there’s the final ‘unproven’ group. That’s Camara and Ahadme, who are yet to have the opportunity to really make a mark.

That all combines for a decent crop of summer signings, with the potential for them to contribute even more.

8: Promotion picture becoming clearer

The League One promotion picture is beginning to take shape.

Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday will surely be at the business end come the end of the season, following their good starts, while Portsmouth remain unbeaten and a point off the top, having played a game less.

Barnsley and Bolton fill out the top six, while Peterborough are in striking distance, just as you would expect them to be.

All of those teams are likely to be in the mix.

Derby have been up-and-down and sit 11th as a result, but will hope to climb the table under promotion specialist Paul Warne, while Cambridge, Shrewsbury and Exeter have surprised a few in the opening weeks of the season and fill out the top half.

Of the teams in the bottom half, Wycombe, Oxford and MK Dons will all hope to break into the picture following tough starts.

But, such as seems to be the way in League One, it’s beginning to split into two separate divisions.

9: Fighting on two fronts

Sure, Ipswich have already exited the Carabao Cup, miserably at the hands of Colchester.

But there is every reason for Town to be fighting on at least two fronts this season.

Victories over Northampton (6-0) and Arsenal Under 21s (2-0) mean Ipswich are as good as through to the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy. That’s a competition Ipswich should have real designs on winning.

Imagine Ipswich Town, possibly against Derby County, let’s say, inside a packed Wembley.

The FA Cup is still to come, too.

Plenty of teams have proven a run in the Trophy and a successful promotion bid can be achieved at the same time. Rotherham did both last season.

Make it happen, Ipswich.

10: Off the pitch

The previous nine takeaways focus on on-pitch issues. Rightly so, that’s where it really matters.

The club’s standing off the pitch isn’t going to win them promotion back to the Championship at long last, but it does feed into the feeling around the club in general.

Attendances are a great indicator of that, with more than 25,000 tickets already sold for this weekend’s game with Portsmouth and an average home gate of more than 24,000.

All three of Ipswich’s new kits have broken sales records and Ed Sheeran’s links to the club are getting stronger and stronger by the month, seemingly.

It’s all combining to show the outside world that there are signs of life at Portman Road after years of disappointment.

The ownership, who have taken a back seat publicly of late but are incredibly popular, are funding the club well and empowering an experienced CEO (Mark Ashton) and a growing staff to improve the club in multiple areas.

Engagement with supporters is good and the club’s community work is gathering pace.

The club is in a good place off the pitch, which can hopefully help make the required steps on it following a good start.