Town and England legend inducted into prestigious hall of fame

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:53 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 4:16 PM June 15, 2021
Terry Butcher has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame

Terry Butcher has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame and was presented with his award by Mark Robson, son of legendary Ipswich boss Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: Ipswich Town/National Football Museum

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. 

The defender, a central member of Sir Bobby Robson’s Ipswich side which won the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup, was inducted earlier today at Portman Road and was presented with his award by Mark Robson, the son of Butcher’s legendary manager, as well as Sir Bobby’s wife, Lady Elsie.  

As well as his exploits with Town, Butcher made 77 appearances for his country and featured at three World Cups (1982, 1988 and 1990), with the enduring image of his career being a shot of him covered in his own blood following a clash of heads in a crucial World Cup qualifier with Sweden. 

Butcher retired in 1993 following spells with Rangers, Coventry and Sunderland, before a career in management which saw him take charge of the likes of Inverness, Hibernian and Newport County. 

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher celebrates a World Cup qualifying win over Sweden in 1

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher celebrates a World Cup qualifying win over Sweden in 1989. Photo: PA - Credit: Archant

He now coaches at Portman Road, assisting Kieron Dyer with the Blues’ Under 23s. 

The National Football Museum, based in Manchester, chronicles the game in this country and celebrates its greatest players and moments. 

Other recent inductees include Justin Fashanu, Karen Carney, Alex Scott, Cyrille Regis and Steven Gerrard. 

Sir Bobby Robson was inducted in 2003, while former Town managers Roy Keane and Jackie Milburn are also hall of fame members due to their success as players. 

Sir Alf Ramsey, Town’s 1962 league title winning manager and 1966 World Cup winner, was the first man inducted to the hall of fame twice, earning the honour for his management career in 2002 and his playing career eight years later. 

