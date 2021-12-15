'We're not a big club anymore' - Butcher on FA Cup loss at Barrow

Terry Butcher on the pitch with the ITV crew at Barrow. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher said he doesn't think his beloved Blues are a big club anymore following tonight's 2-0 defeat at League Two club Barrow in the FA Cup.

Butcher pulled no punches post-match in his role as pundit for ITV4.

Having spent the pre-match build-up talking about the club's glory days of the late 70s and early 80s, the former England international was asked where the cub goes from here.

"Well, Mark Ashton (chief executive) has got to get a manager in very, very quickly because this lot need sorting out big time," he fumed.

"That's two games against Barrow, a League Two club, and no goals. Ipswich are conceding goals left, right and centre and they don't look like scoring any. So there is a lot of work to do.

"It's a long journey home for the players and then it's Sunderland (at a near sell-out Portman Road) on Saturday. Then it's Gillingham away, Wycombe at home and Lincoln at home. There are some big games coming up.

"It's their futures. They have got to know that a manager is looking at them and he may be making decisions on one or two based on that performance. That simply wasn't good enough."

Asked what sort of calibre of manager Ipswich can attract to replace the recently sacked Paul Cook, Butcher said: "It doesn't matter about them being the right calibre. We just need a guy to come in and rumble them up and just say 'look, you are playing for your futures here, you may be on good money, you may be at a big club...'

"But we're not a big club anymore. We're a small club really when you think about how far we've sunk.

"You can talk about this and that in the past, but it's not the past that matters. It's the present. And the present at the moment isn't good enough."

When it was put to Butcher that it will be a great occasion when a statue of his former team-mate Kevin Beattie is unveiled outside Portman Road on Saturday, he replied: "It will be... I don't know what The Beat would make of this, I'll tell you that now.

"He normally used to forecast a 3-1 win for Ipswich Town every game, but we'd be lucky to concede just one at the minute and and we certainly wouldn't be scoring three playing like that. So yes, he wouldn't be happy."