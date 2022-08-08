North Stander: The early signs are very positive for Town

Columnist

﻿If Ipswich are finally going to escape from this dreadful division, it’s crucial that our big players perform. The early signs are very positive.

In Sam Morsy and Christian Walton, we have two players who are quite clearly playing a division below their abilities. They can have a massive impact in propelling us back to the Championship.

In the first two games of the season, both have been simply superb. Morsy often looks as though he is toying with the opposition. When was the last time you saw him lose possession?

He is also quite clearly a driving force on the pitch, encouraging and cajoling his team-mates to greater efforts, especially when the going gets tough. I certainly wouldn’t argue with him!

Sam Morsy celebrates his goal against Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

Now that he’s adding goals to his game, we have one of the very best players in the league. What a brilliant effort at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

How lucky are we to have Christian Walton? After his shaky debut against Bolton a year ago, he has been brilliant. Commanding in the air, and such a good shot-stopper. He’s certainly up there with Bart as one of our best in recent years.

Another thing which endears me to Walton is his decision to sign for us, despite our third tier status. His career has basically consisted of a series of loans all over the country, and I’m told that he wanted to feel he really belonged somewhere.

If that’s true, then it speaks volumes for his character. I’m sure he could have earned more money going on loan to another Championship club - there are plenty of footballers who would have done that!

The fact is that, in Morsy and Walton, we have two of the best at this level. If we go up this season, then we’ll no doubt keep them, knowing we have two players who will perform comfortably in the Championship.

But if, heaven forbid, we fail to win promotion yet again, then I’m pretty sure we’ll lose them. Walton, in particular is young for a keeper. At only 26, he has a decade of improvement ahead of him!

Thinking more generally, the very early signs are looking positive. Yes, it was disappointing not to beat Bolton, but we outplayed them and should have taken the three points.

Ipswich Town fans at Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

Against Forest Green, we got the early win which will stop the pressure building as it did last season. I know it’s a cliché, but I do agree with the supporters who are saying we would have crumbled and only got a draw from that game last season.

Newly promoted side gets a goal back, small ground, home fans up for It - all the ingredients for an Ipswich collapse were there.

Hopefully, the fact that we dug in and came away with the win is evidence that we’re made of sterner stuff this time around. We will certainly need to be. There will be loads of games like Saturday. Small margins.

I’m very pleased that Marcus Harness got off the mark with his goal. To me, he looks like a confidence player and we didn’t want him to start fretting about not scoring for his new club.



As I said last week, Kieran McKenna’s use of his five substitutes will be so important this season. Saturday was another case in point. We surely have the strongest bench in the division, and they can make such a difference. That was certainly true on Saturday.

We have a great opportunity to build the momentum further next Saturday when MK Dons come to fortress Portman Road. They’ve lost their first two games, and haven’t scored a goal. It’s vital that we see off teams like that. They will no doubt park the bus, and we have to be smart enough to deal with it. I think we will.

I’m ignoring the Mickey Mouse Cup game against Colchester. It’s irrelevant. We have only one job this season, and that’s to escape from this division.

Cameron Burgess pictured at Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

Finally, a word of praise for the club after their quick decision to sort out the new big screen. Like many fans, I couldn’t read a word at the first game. So I’m pleased they have admitted they got it wrong and it will be much better for next Saturday.

Well done. All part of a much more open, responsive culture at our club. So good to see.