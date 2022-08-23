Six things we've learnt from Ipswich Town's flying start

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town sit top of the League One table after an unbeaten five-game start to the season. STUART WATSON looks at what we've learnt so far.

MORE RESILIENT

As part of their preparations for this campaign, Town faced three teams who finished in the top half of the Premier League table in 2021/22 - Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace - as well as a Millwall team who had just narrowly finished outside the Championship play-off places.

“We've tried to build a pre-season fixture programme which was going to force us to build resilience,” explained Blues boss Kieran McKenna. “We're trying to develop how we respond in difficult situations.”

We’ve certainly seen plenty of evidence of mental strength since the big kick-off.

Town could have let the occasion get to them after going behind to a soft penalty against Bolton on the opening day. Instead, they responded superbly, equalised and almost won it at the death.

Town could have collapsed after a two-goal lead at Forest Green was halved just after the hour. Instead, after a brief wobble, they composed themselves and expertly saw the game out.

Town could have crumbled under Burton’s direct and aggressive early onslaught. Instead, they stood firm and ground out a 1-0 victory.

These were all scenarios that would have proved costly last season.

Of course, the first big set-back of the season, which will come at some point, will be a major test of this newfound resolve.

MORE CLINICAL

Another shortcoming of Town’s last season was an inability to ruthlessly kill teams off when on top.

That led to being caught by late sucker punches at the likes of Oxford, Shrewsbury and Crewe in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Already, twice this season, the Blues have shown they can be more clinical when it matters.

MK Dons came to Portman Road as a team in transition. At the weekend, short on numbers Shrewsbury hosted the Blues looking leggy at the end of a three-game week.

Both times, Town showed no mercy by following up the opener with a morale-deflating second and third.

MORE BALANCED

No doubt about it, Ipswich became over-reliant on the dynamic right-sided partnership between Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien last season.

Town’s left-sided problems were summed up by the fact that eight different players started games at either left-back or left wing-back over the course of the campaign.

McKenna has addressed that issue in the transfer window and finally the Blues look more balanced.

Leif Davis had an understandably sluggish start after going straight into the team just days after returning from a pre-season tour of Australia with Leeds.

The 22-year-old has really begun to show just why Ipswich paid a seven-figure fee for his signature in the last two games though. He was arguably the Blues’ man-of-the-match at weekend after being involved in goals two and three.

Then there’s Marcus Harness. The summer recruit from Portsmouth has been playing as the inside left forward and really contributed to the team looking much more joined up.

With Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules also showing they are strong candidates to play in those respective roles, the Blues are far less predictable to play against.

It’s meant that momentum hasn’t been derailed by Burns missing a couple of matches with a groin strain.

CONSIDERED ROTATION

Paul Lambert routinely chopped and changed the Ipswich Town team during the first two seasons of League One football.

His explanation was that players ‘need the fear of not playing’ and that it would be ‘dangerous’ for anyone to play a potential 60 games.

Those Tinkerman tactics, which even the goalkeeper wasn’t impervious to, ultimately only served to dilute the team chemistry and confidence.

McKenna has used 18 different players across the opening five league games so far. The difference is that his rotation is carefully calculated rather than purely arbitrary.

Greg Leigh’s aerial strength and Sone Aluko’s calmness on the ball were deemed the needed attributes for Burton.

Tyreece John-Jules' ability to drop deep was seen as a better weapon to confuse Shrewsbury’s deep-lying organised defence at the weekend.

Players and fans can easily buy into squad rotation when its reasoning is so articulately explained.

It obviously helps that the quality runs a lot deeper in this squad than previous groups assembled.

FIVE SUBS RULE A BENEFIT

This is the first season that Ipswich Town have ever been able to make five subs in a game.

That, aligned with the aforementioned squad rotation and gruelling pre-season preparations, means the Blues have been able to maintain their intensity as the opposition fades.

At least four players have been introduced in the second half of the five league games played so far.

Depending on how the game is going, McKenna can bring players on to add an injection of attacking energy or some increased control and steel.

There will undoubtedly come a time when stubborn opposition use the five-sub rule to fragment and frustrate. Over the piece, however, it’s looking like it’s going to give Ipswich an advantage.

MORE CONSISTENT

It figures that if Ipswich are more resilient, more clinical and more balanced then they are going to be more consistent.

The Blues didn’t win three league games in a row once last season. They currently sit top after four league victories on the spin.

Had Sam Morsy put away a golden late chance against Bolton on the opening day then we’d be talking about a perfect 15 points.

There’s a long, long way to go yet, but it’s hard not to be excited about the direction of travel.

This fast start, compared to previous years, appears to have lot more substance behind it.