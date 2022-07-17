'An enjoyable day' - John-Jules delighted with first Ipswich strike

Tyreece John-Jules was delighted to score his first goal in an Ipswich shirt during the Blues’ win at Wimbledon.

The Arsenal loanee netted Ipswich’s second as he turned home Conor Chaplin’s square ball in the second period, with his strike sandwiched between a Sam Morsy brace.

John-Jules, who operated in a tucked-in left-sided role, looked bright throughout his 70 minutes on the pitch and is pleased with the progress he is making ahead of the season.

Tyreece John-Jules hugs team-mate Sam Morsy after he had scored to give Town a three goal lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It was a good day and an enjoyable one,” he said.

“To get so many minutes (70) was good because I haven’t really played since January.

“It was great to score. I was told to get in the box as much as possible and I saw the ball was in behind and luckily Chappers (Chaplin) squared it to me.

“Me, Freddie (Ladapo) and Chappers talk a lot on and off the pitch and it was good to do that in the match.

“The heat was very difficult but we have to deal with it. We managed the game well and got a clean sheet, which was good.”

Tyreece John-Jules scores Towns second goal at Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

On Town’s pre-season as a whole, John-Jules said: “We’ve been working very hard in training and every day is really intense, which is good.

“The more minutes we get, the sharper we get.

“I did 70 minutes in this one so hopefully in the next game (against Millwall) I’ll be able to push on and get more.”