'He’s taken me under his wing' - John-Jules praises skipper Morsy

News

Tyreece John-Jules believes Ipswich Town’s senior players have already helped him make improvements in his game.

The Arsenal loanee joined the Blues in the summer and marked his first league start for the club with a goal, setting his side on their way to a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

John-Jules arrived in an Ipswich dressing room led by skipper Sam Morsy, with the youngster enjoying working with the midfielder as well as the rest of the experienced players at the club.

Tyreece John-Jules is Ipswich Town's only loan player at present. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“From the moment I came here, the captain Sam Morsy has been excellent with me,” John-Jules said.

“He’s taken me under his wing and supports me every day.

“Some of the other lads, too. People like Conor Chaplin and everyone, really. We’re such a close family and such a close team.

“Day by day I’m learning from every single one of them and if I can take some of that and implement it into my game then I’m sure I can really benefit.

“It’s a great place to be. We’re all a team so whoever the gaffer picks to start on a Saturday, we’re all behind each other.

“We all know our roles and jobs and what we have to do for the team.”

As well as slotting into a positive dressing room, John-Jules' arrival in Suffolk comes at a time when Ipswich fans are packing into Portman Road, selling out away ends and buying the club’s shirts in record numbers.

“The fans have been class and have followed us everywhere,” John-Jules said.

“Even going to Burton on a Tuesday night felt like a home game for us and it was incredible.

“We’re so happy to have them behind us.”