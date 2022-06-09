Former Town keeper Holy makes League Two move
- Credit: Carlisle United
Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy has a new club.
The Czech stopper, who spent three seasons with the Blues after joining from Gillingham in 2019, has signed for Carlisle following his Town release.
The 30-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the League Two side.
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “He’s a keeper I’ve known about for years,” he said. “He’s done really well at Ipswich, and he’s had a couple of good loans, and obviously when I found he was being released and available I knew it was something I’d be interested in.
"We spoke to people who know him, and I’ve got to say that everybody has said the same thing – he’s not only a top player, he’s a top quality person and an excellent professional as well."
Discussing what he expects Holy to bring to his side, Simpson said: “I want a keeper who can make the saves and who can also dominate the 18-yard box, as well as get us moving once he has the ball in his hands.
“With his presence and distribution I think Carlisle fans will take to him once they see the way that he can strike a ball in terms of getting it out to our own players."
Holy made 65 appearances for Town during his career in Suffolk, ending his time with the Blues on loan at Port Vale.