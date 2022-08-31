News
Town icon Mowbray set for first game as Sunderland boss
- Credit: Sunderland AFC
Ipswich Town icon Tony Mowbray will take charge of his first game as Sunderland boss tonight, having signed a two year contract at the Stadium of Light.
Mowbray, 58, has been out of work since leaving Blackburn at the end of last season, but will lead the Black Cats against Rotherham in the Championship this evening.
Born in Teesside, Mowbray has continued to live in the north east throughout much of his management career, which has seen him lead Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Boro and Coventry, before his five-year stint at Ewood Park.
Prior to that, Mowbray took caretaker charge of Ipswich following the sacking of George Burley, having brought his playing career to an end with a goal on his final appearance, in which he headed home Town’s equaliser in their play-off final victory over Barnsley in 2000.
He said: “I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness – the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland AFC.
"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back.
"It is a journey – I’ve just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process – but we want to win and we will be aggressive.
"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game.”
Sunderland are 14th in the Championship table after six games. Previous boss Alex Neil departed for second tier rivals Stoke City last week.