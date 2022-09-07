'It was better that he went back' - Torquay boss on Town youngster Hughes

News

Torquay boss Gary Johnson believes cutting Tommy Hughes’s loan short was the right thing for the Ipswich Town midfielder.

Hughes, 21, originally joined the National League side last month, with his stay due to run until January, but he has since returned to Suffolk having made just one start and one substitute appearance.

“Originally it was an agreement between us and Ipswich that it was a six-month deal, with a call-back after 28 days,” Johnson told Torquay’s club website.

“We agreed with Ipswich that we would discuss if Tommy had had enough games. They felt – and we felt – it was good experience for him anyway to come and be with the first team.

“But he expressed that he wanted to play more first-team football, so in discussions with us and Ipswich, it was better that he went back, because he needs to play and he can still play for their U21s.

“We wish him well, and thank him for his short stay here.”

Former Ipswich players Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe also joined Torquay in the summer, following their release by Town, and have each made seven league starts for the Gulls.

Torquay sit 16th in the National League table, having won two of their seven matches.