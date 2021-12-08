'I apologise for the misunderstanding' - Nsiala issues statement

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala has issued an apology following his post-match confrontation with fans.

The 29-year-old went over to speak to angry Blues supporters after a 2-0 defeat at Charlton but was given short shrift.

Team-mate Christian Walton tried to act as peacemaker but ended up being shoved by one fan who was frogmarched out the ground by stewards. Nsiala was ushered away from the ugly scene by a policeman.

Toto Nsiala pictured after Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at Charlton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

In a statement released on the club website, Nsiala said: "Following last night’s game, I would like to applaud and thank the supporters for travelling in their thousands and paying their hard earned cash, especially at this time of year.

"All of the lads and I fully appreciate the time and effort of the fans who support us up and down the country.

"Frustrations were high and I completely understand why, as that performance was not good enough.

"My intention was to acknowledge the supporters and tell them that we are doing all we can to put things right but unfortunately this did not come across how I intended.

"I apologise for the misunderstanding. I know the fans deserve more and I’ll be giving everything to deliver the performances and results that we can all be proud of."