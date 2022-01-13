Nsiala set to sign for Fleetwood

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala is set to sign for fellow League One side Fleetwood.

The 29-year-old, who also attracted interest from former club Shrewsbury and Cambridge United, is now in the final six months of his contract, the Blues having already taken up a 12-month extension option last summer.

It's therefore likely Town will only receive a nominal fee.

Nsiala arrived at Portman Road as part of a £2m double deal for him and Shrewsbury team-mate Jon Nolan in 2018, the pair being reunited with their former boss Paul Hurst. The latter was sacked after just 15 games and Ipswich went on to finish bottom of the Championship.

After being loaned to Bolton for the second part of the 2019/20 campaign, Nsiala worked his way back in the Blues side and ended up making the joint-most starts for the club during the chaotic calendar year of 2021.

Toto Nsiala has made 77 appearances for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The last of his 77 appearances was in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Barrow. Prior to that, he had confronted angry away supporters following a limp 2-0 loss at Charlton.

New Blues boss Kieran McKenna has played George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien in a back three, with it clear his centre-backs have licence to stride out from the back. Nsiala's no-nonsense approach to defender meant he was not seen as the right fit.

His exit will also free up a space in the 22-man senior squad limit, with McKenna having said he wants to strengthen his options as Town look to close the gap on the play-off places during the second half of the season.

Cameron Burgess is now the only senior centre-back option beyond the three currently starting, with academy players such as Elkan Baggott, Albie Armin and Levi Andoh in support.

Like Nsiala, Tomas Holy, Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson are also in the final few months of their contracts (with no extension options).