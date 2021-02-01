Two League One clubs showing Nsiala interest on deadline day

Published: 1:45 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM February 1, 2021

There is interest in Toto Nsiala on deadline day - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

Two of Ipswich Town's League One rivals are looking at Toto Nsiala during the final hours of the transfer window, we understand.

The former Shrewsbury man, currently out injured, is understood to be interesting both Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

The two sides, sitting third and 14th respectively have made their interest known but, at this stage, it remains unclear whether the Blues would be willing to let the defender depart.

Nsiala has played 16 appearances for Town this season, giving away a penalty in his last outing against Peterborough, missed by Jonson Clarke-Harris, having been man-of-the-match at Burton the previous weekend.

He is out of contract this summer, with the Blues having an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Nsiala was on the move last January, too, joining Bolton Wanderers on loan for the second half of last season.

Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness are currently paired at the heart of the Ipswich defence, with Luke Chambers playing at right-back and James Wilson close to a return after injury.

The Blues have already allowed Janoi Donacien to leave on loan during the January window, with the former Accrington man heading to Fleetwood.