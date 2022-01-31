Town accept Charlton offer for Fraser

Ipswich Town have accepted an offer from Charlton Athletic for midfielder Scott Fraser, we understand.

The Scot has been given permission to talk to the Addicks after a fee was agreed between the two clubs last night, though the deal is not yet complete.

Swansea, managed by Fraser’s former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, have continued to show interest in the creative player, but he looks set to remain in League One with Charlton.

The deal could be completed prior to tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Town have accepted Charlton’s second offer after the London club returned with an improved bid, which will see the Blues potentially make a small profit on a player they signed from MK Dons in the summer.

Fraser has yet to feature under new manager Kieran McKenna, having struggled with injuries of late, having scored once in his 20 Ipswich appearances since his summer move.

Discussing Fraser prior to the weekend loss at Sheffield Wednesday, McKenna said: “As far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. He’s not been able to get on the pitch during my time here so far but it’s only been five weeks or so. He’s had a little injury in that time and we’ve had games called off by Covid, too.

“I know all about Scott’s quality because I’ve watched lots of him for Burton and at MK Dons, so he’s certainly a player who has quality to impact at this level and one who can contribute if he gets the opportunity.”