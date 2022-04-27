'He's enjoying the journey we are on' - McKenna's praise for Aluko

Kieran McKenna has praised Sone Aluko’s influence on the Ipswich Town squad, with the experienced campaigner remaining with the Blues for another year.

The 33-year-old has triggered an appearance clause in his initial one-year contract, meaning he will be at the club next season having scored three goals in 36 appearances during his debut campaign.

“I think he enjoys the style of play, enjoys the journey that we’re on,” McKenna said of Aluko.

“He likes to take that view on things sometimes and is always a good one to bounce off for an opinion as well.

“He’s a really good senior player and somebody with good experiences to share.”

Aluko missed Town’s last two matches through injury and watched the recent draw with Wigan alongside the club’s analysis team.

The attacker remains focused on his playing career but McKenna believes he has the potential to remain in the game once his on-field days are over.

“I think he enjoys that side of it, he’s got a really good football brain,” McKenna said.

“He likes to communicate in the team meetings and speaks really well, sees the game well, sees exactly what we’re doing here.

“We’ve had those discussions, I think that will be up to him really, he’s got a good chance to go into whatever he wants to go into.

“He’s obviously got vast experience as a player but is very well liked, very well respected, I think he’s an intelligent man and if he wanted to go into things behind the scenes at boardroom level or directorial level, I think he’d have some of those skills as well.

“But he really enjoys training and is passionate about being on the grass, so if coaching was what he wanted to go into I think he’d have a good chance of having a good crack at that as well.

“I think he’s still thinking about playing and still thinking about his time as a player and is very much open I think to staying in the game involved in different ways, and he’ll probably start to come to those conclusions himself over the next couple of years.”