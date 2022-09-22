A natural, a wild card and the man with the highest upside... who should replace Burns?

Analysis

Kieran McKenna has options on the right side as he looks to replace Wes Burns. But which will he choose? - Credit: Ross Halls

Kieran McKenna has a decision to make.

Wes Burns is away on international duty with Wales and, having started every league game he’s been fit for, the Town boss will need a new option on his right flank.

The Welshman has missed two League One games this season due to injury and the Northern Irishman turned to different players for the games with Burton and Shrewsbury.

Wes Burns is away on international duty with Wales - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson got the nod against the Brewers, with the striker working tirelessly up and down his flank in an unfamiliar right wing-back role to help secure a 1-0 win.

Then, against the Shrews, Kane Vincent-Young was given the start in role more natural to him, performing well in a comfortable 3-0 Ipswich victory.

Both men will surely be in consideration for the game at Home Park, but could McKenna turn to option No.3 as he looks to replace Burns once again?

Before we get there, McKenna’s decision will obviously be made based on how he plans on setting his side up at Home Park.

Kayden Jackson did well in an unfamiliar position at Burton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

There are subtleties to this Ipswich system and, increasingly of late, it’s begun to resemble more of a back four than it has the back three used so effectively last season.

McKenna recently discussed Janoi Donacien, saying he’s always really seen him as a right-back rather than a right-sided central defender, and more and more that’s how he’s been deployed.

But if the Town boss opts to use Donacien tighter to form a central defensive three, matching up Plymouth’s system, Vincent-Young is the natural answer to the Burns issue.

Vincent-Young started on the right at Shrewsbury - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He’s a conventional wing-back whose game naturally sees him contribute in all three thirds, while Jackson would be something of a wild card once again. We know the Town boss likes the former Accrington man, though, with his attributes already used in a variety of different positions this season.

Option three, then, would be Kyle Edwards.

We know the talent he possesses. You just have to think back to his electric first month as an Ipswich player for a reminder of that, but it’s not really happened for him since.

He’s had flashes, most notably in the 6-0 thrashing of Northampton last month, where he played with a real spring in his step, helping to lay on three goals and serving a reminder of what he can do.

Kyle Edwards gets a shot away against Northampton Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Edwards had that chance again on Tuesday night against Arsenal’s Under 21s and, while he certainly contributed, he didn’t grab the opportunity as he might have, just a handful of days away from a potential league start.

If I was a betting man, my pound would be on Vincent-Young being given the nod, but I’d really like to see Edwards given a go.

He plays on the front foot, can drive forward with ball at feet and, when on song, brings something to the team that not many others can.

He’s only played 37 minutes of League One football this season and you have to go all the way back to the game at Wigan last December, prior to McKenna’s appointment, to find his last start in the bread-and-butter competition.

A bout of Covid and a difficult quad injury certainly didn’t help his cause during the first few months of McKenna’s time at the club, but it sometimes feels like the Town boss and his staff don’t quite know exactly where Edwards fits into the puzzle at Portman Road, despite being fully aware of what he can bring.

Could Kyle Edwards get a rare league start at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich are looking for a one-off answer on the right side this weekend but, with the World Cup looming and Burns hopeful of a place in Qatar with Wales, Town will need something a little more permanent when November rolls around.

Edwards can be that man and a successful League One cameo, as well as continued involvement in the Papa John’s Trophy, might be just the thing to help get him up to speed if he is required to deputise for Burns long-term.

I would argue Edwards offers the highest upside and the greatest long-term reward, if the Blues can get him playing to the best of his ability and using the skills we know he has. But this weekend is about winning now, which will surely shape McKenna's decision, more so than any long-term plan.

I’d also offer a potential fourth option in the form of Marcus Harness.

When acquired from Portsmouth in August, there was a suggestion the signing of the prospective Ireland international was, at least in part, with an eye on the World Cup in November.

Marcus Harness is a potential option on the right side - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich could potentially be without Burns for a month, if he makes the final Wales squad, with Harness’s flexibility and comfort as a wing-back seen as one of a number of selling points.

He could certainly play there in this game, but has his presence in the front three become a necessity now, given his form and ability to find the net?

I’d argue it has, but the fact we’re talking about four possible options in an important position shows just how deep this Ipswich squad is.

So it’s likely to be one from three as McKenna picks between Vincent-Young, Jackson and Edwards.

Which way will he go? We’ll find out on Sunday morning.