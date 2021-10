Video

Published: 12:00 PM October 3, 2021

The scoreline at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town were defeated 1-2 at Accrington Stanley yesterday.

And for the almost 900 Town fans who made the trip to Lancashire on a wet and horrible afternoon, there was little to take comfort from.

Ross Halls spoke to some of them.

And this is what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought of it.