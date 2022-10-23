News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We've won on the telly'.... Good weekend all round for Town fans

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:45 PM October 23, 2022
Town fans celebrate at the final whistle.

Town fans celebrate at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town beat Derby County 1-0 on Friday night.

And it wasn't just a result that kept the Blues safely in second place in League One, it was a result that saw Town win in front of the Sky TV cameras - a real hoodoo broken.

That coupled with Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday both dropping points yesterday and it was a good weekend all round for Town fans.

Here they spoke to Ross Halls afterwards the game on Friday night.

And this is what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of Town's victory.


