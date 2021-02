Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM February 7, 2021

Town may have won but many Town fans are yet to be convinced...... - Credit: PA

Town got back to winning ways against Blackpool and while many Town fans on social media were happy, some were not.

And for others it was mixed feelings.

Here are some of your tweets from the weekend.

Some tweaks to the 433 yesterday, coupled with having players better suited to the system, produced a performance rarely seen this season.

Get the feeling it will be re-arranged on tuesday , but that's life at #itfc atm — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) February 7, 2021

We won . The players looked like they were allowed loose finally to show what they could do yesterday. It’s only one game but showed how we could play if allowed . Hopefully lambert sees that now but I doubt it very much . #itfc #sundaythoughts — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) February 7, 2021

If you’re still moaning after a good win yesterday and an enjoyable performance, have a word with yourself #ITFC — Reuser Premiership (@RPremiership) February 7, 2021

I’ve actually got a weekend where Town haven’t ruined it. I’m going to make the most of this, doesn’t happen often 🤣 #itfc — Jade⚽️ (@jade_ITFC) February 6, 2021

Can’t believe people think Lambert can turn around 2 full years of failure because we beat Blackpool 😂😂 our seasons over in February and we’re 10th in league one. Lambert Out #itfc — George Robinson (@GeorgeRobbo_14) February 7, 2021

Really chuffed for @myleskenlock playing so well at the moment. Keep it up Myles👍🏻⚽️💙 #itfc — Oliver Pryke (@OliverPryke) February 7, 2021

Back to reality next week when we get thumped by Peterborough #itfc — Martin (@kempyblue) February 7, 2021

Chambo and Ward still got a part to play for me. Not every match, that's for certain, but it is a young side who still need old heads around them. Promising and encouraging - but only if they back it up on Tuesday #itfc — Dave Gooderham (@davegoods) February 6, 2021

Matheson and Parrot made such a difference imo. Kenlock has impressed me so much. Fair play to the lad. #lambertout still. Who was everyone's MOTM? 💙😃 #itfc — Harry Butcher (@HarryButcher180) February 6, 2021

Very enjoyable game. New boys looked decent. Hopefully we can keep the injuries finally at bay and give some teams a proper game #itfc — TheCricketFella (@TheCricketFella) February 6, 2021





And finally.....

Beer tastes better when Ipswich turn up and play. Happy Saturday one and all. #itfc — Rob Smith (@Rob_Smithers6) February 6, 2021