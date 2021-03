Opinion

Published: 5:15 PM March 7, 2021

Kayden Jackson's second half header which hit the bar at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Well, let's be honest, that wasn't what Town fans had been hoping for.

A poor performance and a disappointing result in Paul Cook's first game as Town boss. It left most of Town's Twitter army pretty uninspired.





For me this season is a write off in more ways than one & I don’t even want us to sneak into top 6. Prefer the new manager to spend the remaining games / summer window sorting team out for a good 21/22 season when we can all enjoy being back (ideally with new owners too!) #itfc — Martin F (@PakefieldITFC) March 7, 2021

Sunday morning. A shrug of the shoulders 🤷‍♂️we lost yesterday . Players let everyone down yesterday . I could single out every single one yesterday for criticism. 3/10 for everyone, maybe chamber gets a 4 for his goal .We move on . Hasn’t killed any feel good factor for me #itfc — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) March 7, 2021

#ITFC Perhaps I was expecting to much from first game.Things wont improve overnight.Would be exciting to make playoffs but we were way off a promotion team yesterday.Use this season to shape team for next season.Try a few things. — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) March 7, 2021

This performance will tell Cook more about the team than if we had of won.....he’ll get this sorted #itfc — Martyn (@Martyn1988) March 6, 2021

My decision to get KVY on the back at the start of the season hasn't worked out too well. I'm hoping we see him by the end of the season #itfc pic.twitter.com/B76qJ2wI60 — Justin (@Justin__Herbert) March 7, 2021

Despite new manager and potential new owners at #itfc I can't find any enthusiasm for football in its current form. Watching two third-tier teams lump the ball into the air for 90 minutes through a laptop is an unsatisfying experience whatever the result — Peter Carr (@petecarr14) March 7, 2021

The focus of criticism shifts to the players now after today, quite rightly... #itfc pic.twitter.com/XE7v7HlHhx — Rich Woodward 💙 (@IpsRich) March 6, 2021

Be great to know how many of this team would have started if we had not won 3 in a row im sure there would have been more changes but im sure PC has learned a lot from this #itfc — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) March 6, 2021

Look away now!! Hard to disagree; I'd have had a couple more 3s and one 2 in there though. #itfc https://t.co/srEJAU9E6N — Geraint Jones (@jones_itfc) March 7, 2021





And finally....

Said it when cook came in, gets a free pass until the summer. Quite clear today that some players just aren’t up to it. Give the gaffer time, he will come good! #itfc — Jordz. (@Hockz1) March 6, 2021