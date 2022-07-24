'Our second-half performance was quality'...Town fans react to Millwall draw

Match reaction

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den on Saturday in their final away pre-season friendly.

It was a good test for the Blues against a solid Championship side with the new season beginning next weekend. So, how are Town fans feeling with less than a week to go until the big kick-off?

Here are a few Twitter thoughts.

That second half performance would rip every single league 1 opponents apart. Millwall centre half’s are very good but unlucky we didn’t get the win! #itfc — Bradley Lloyd (@Bradleylloyd90) July 24, 2022

Good performance against a championship side and really happy to see Ladapo get off the mark. Buzzing for next Saturday now 🔵⚪️🚜 #itfc — Ipswich Town Zone (@IpswichZone) July 23, 2022

Promising signs, dominated second half against top half championship side. Really enjoyed the game. Uppa towen #itfc pic.twitter.com/oknYTCFULP — Matthew Nicholson (@mattynipper) July 23, 2022

I thought we gave a good account of ourselves today, against a solid Championship side.



Some tweaks and improvements needed but plenty of positives.



Can't wait for the serious stuff to start next Saturday now.#itfc — Simon Askew (@AskewSimon) July 23, 2022

As much as I'm excited by having Harness, John-Jules, Edwards & Chaplin as attacking options, Aluko needs to be starting every game for me. Guy just oozes class #itfc — Andrew Strike (@arocknrollgeek) July 23, 2022

Remember when folks were upset we signed free transfers? Ladapo, Ball and Leigh all look an upgrade on what we had last season. The recruitment as a whole been decent tbf. Harness is a quality and JJ looks a baller. Maybe some folks need to learn to trust KM and Ashton? #itfc — Black Country Tractor Boy (@YamYamKally) July 24, 2022

Millwall (A) was fun 😁



Thought our 2nd half performance was quality 🙌 #itfc



Excited for the season to start! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/LsqDOqoAMS — La5ty (@la5ty) July 24, 2022

7-0 against the local team in 60 mins, 3 goals against premier League sides in two very tough and close games, an easy 3-0 cruise against a team in the division below, and 1-1 against a team chasing prem promotion. I think that shows our actual level #itfc — Rocky Gower (@GowerRocky) July 24, 2022

Full time thoughts:

- Absolutely cracking second half, got the goal we deserved and created so many good chances

- John-Jules and Aluko have definitely given Kmac something to think about in their brief cameo!

- Midfield of Morsy and Evans is different gravy 🤤#itfc — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) July 23, 2022

Ipswich are very much a Championship for 99% of the time, but just make far too many individual errors if they have any hope of ever getting back there. — ITFC Reactions (@ITFCReactions) July 23, 2022





