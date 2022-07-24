News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'Our second-half performance was quality'...Town fans react to Millwall draw

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2022
Town players before the game.

Town players before the game.

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Millwall at The Den on Saturday in their final away pre-season friendly.

It was a good test for the Blues against a solid Championship side with the new season beginning next weekend. So, how are Town fans feeling with less than a week to go until the big kick-off?

Here are a few Twitter thoughts.


Plus.. this is what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it

