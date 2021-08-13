4-1 Town, Bonne to score a proper netbuster! Blues fans feeling positive

Opinion

Published: 1:00 PM August 13, 2021

Most Town fans in confident mood ahead of trip to Burton - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans are in buoyant mood ahead of this weekend's trip to Burton.

2-1 Town, Pigott & Fraser. Bonne has to feature, he's looked a threat in all of his games. The Chaplin Fraser partnership also has to continue, if they click, they'll be devastating. Evans & Harper are unreal but they do both sit very deep at times. Maybe Evans slightly higher?

@MarcHarrisITFC



2-2 draw. Chaplin and Fraser with the goals. I would hope Edmundson is fit but fear he won’t be. Would love to see us tight at the back and fluid going forward, but the back line still has cracks.

@JF_____________



Score draw, we will dominate possession. Concede early and Edwards to score equaliser. Would expect same Morecambe XI, with JD in for Nsiala.

@MatthewJDownes



Hladky, KVY , Coulson , Donacien, Wolfenden, Harper, Evans, Edwards, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Apart from a new CB , I expect that to be the go to 11 for the season

@muccletonjoe



Don’t care who plays just want a win to build confidence and get us on the holy grail to promotion!! 2-1 Ipswich

@GregPotter66



4 nil Ipswich Town. Attacking options all come good in one 90 mins. We’ve shown great sparks. I honestly think it will be a rout. Uppa Towen.

@followthetowen

Joe Pigott, time for his first league goal for Town at Burton? - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller



2-1 Pigott and Chaplin.

@Shaunitfc



2 1 Burton

@GrahamSaffery



3-1 Town, Pigott,Chaplin and Evans

@gregclarkefound



1-0 Ipswich. Plenty of chances at either end with a scruffy goal getting our first win of a title winning season.

@GlenPBarnes



Unchanged team from last Saturday, 3-1 Town, KVY & Piggot x 2 on the scoresheet, excited to see Edwards and Coulson

@Nick__Varney

Scott Fraser scores to level the game 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller



1-1 Fraser

@AaronBeal84



Excited to see Coulson & Edwards. Barry too. But at some point he has to settle on a consistent starting 11. Edmundson will hopefully immediately improve the back 4.

@Fpltractorboy



4-1 Town, Bonne to score a proper netbuster

@WoodenMatt



If we concede first, I can see a 1-1 coming. Coulson on the bench, Donacien in for Toto. I hope Fraser starts in the no.10 behind Pigott. Burns and Chaplin in the wide positions. Edwards to come off the bench and cause a bit of havoc. Evans and Harper to boss the middle again.

@DaveGaught11



2-0 town. Coulson to play. Pigott and Fraser with goals. Chaplin, Fraser, Piggot & Burns the front 4. Fraser scores a pen

@Iamspartacus73



1-1. Pigott to score.

@Southy2402



0-0 Penney sent off

@JordanSeaman91

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town. - Credit: ITFC



Pessimistic one for me. Im going a 2-1 loss but a late siege from town leaves us wondering how we haven’t got anything from game much like tuesday. Wana see Edmunson (unlikely), Coulson & Edwards play.

@Tommo93





I think it’s going to take some time for this team to gel. Can’t see a win tomorrow personally but would take a slow start and good finish over the reverse we’ve had in last two seasons. 1-1, hopefully coulson and Edwards start. Got to see Barry too #ITFC

@Youonlysingwhen





Think we will win, only because we always win there!

@ITFCIan