4-1 Town, Bonne to score a proper netbuster! Blues fans feeling positive

Ipswich Town fans are in buoyant mood ahead of this weekend's trip to Burton. MIKE BACON asked them on social media for their thoughts on how the game may pan out.
2-1 Town, Pigott & Fraser. Bonne has to feature, he's looked a threat in all of his games. The Chaplin Fraser partnership also has to continue, if they click, they'll be devastating. Evans & Harper are unreal but they do both sit very deep at times. Maybe Evans slightly higher?
@MarcHarrisITFC
2-2 draw. Chaplin and Fraser with the goals. I would hope Edmundson is fit but fear he won’t be. Would love to see us tight at the back and fluid going forward, but the back line still has cracks.
@JF_____________
Score draw, we will dominate possession. Concede early and Edwards to score equaliser. Would expect same Morecambe XI, with JD in for Nsiala.
@MatthewJDownes
Hladky, KVY , Coulson , Donacien, Wolfenden, Harper, Evans, Edwards, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Apart from a new CB , I expect that to be the go to 11 for the season
@muccletonjoe
Don’t care who plays just want a win to build confidence and get us on the holy grail to promotion!! 2-1 Ipswich
@GregPotter66
4 nil Ipswich Town. Attacking options all come good in one 90 mins. We’ve shown great sparks. I honestly think it will be a rout. Uppa Towen.
@followthetowen
2-1 Pigott and Chaplin.
@Shaunitfc
2 1 Burton
@GrahamSaffery
3-1 Town, Pigott,Chaplin and Evans
@gregclarkefound
1-0 Ipswich. Plenty of chances at either end with a scruffy goal getting our first win of a title winning season.
@GlenPBarnes
Unchanged team from last Saturday, 3-1 Town, KVY & Piggot x 2 on the scoresheet, excited to see Edwards and Coulson
@Nick__Varney
1-1 Fraser
@AaronBeal84
Excited to see Coulson & Edwards. Barry too. But at some point he has to settle on a consistent starting 11. Edmundson will hopefully immediately improve the back 4.
@Fpltractorboy
4-1 Town, Bonne to score a proper netbuster
@WoodenMatt
If we concede first, I can see a 1-1 coming. Coulson on the bench, Donacien in for Toto. I hope Fraser starts in the no.10 behind Pigott. Burns and Chaplin in the wide positions. Edwards to come off the bench and cause a bit of havoc. Evans and Harper to boss the middle again.
@DaveGaught11
2-0 town. Coulson to play. Pigott and Fraser with goals. Chaplin, Fraser, Piggot & Burns the front 4. Fraser scores a pen
@Iamspartacus73
1-1. Pigott to score.
@Southy2402
0-0 Penney sent off
@JordanSeaman91
Pessimistic one for me. Im going a 2-1 loss but a late siege from town leaves us wondering how we haven’t got anything from game much like tuesday. Wana see Edmunson (unlikely), Coulson & Edwards play.
@Tommo93
I think it’s going to take some time for this team to gel. Can’t see a win tomorrow personally but would take a slow start and good finish over the reverse we’ve had in last two seasons. 1-1, hopefully coulson and Edwards start. Got to see Barry too #ITFC
@Youonlysingwhen
Think we will win, only because we always win there!
@ITFCIan