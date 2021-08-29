News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town game OFF!

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:25 PM August 29, 2021
Ipswich Town's trip to Coventry - or actually Birmingham - on December 7 has been moved back to Dece

Town's game next Saturday is now off - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's scheduled away fixture against Wycombe on next Saturday, 4 September has been postponed. 

The game has been called off by the hosts due to them having three players called up for international duty.

Any tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid for the rearranged game, while supporters who cannot make the new date will be eligible for a refund.

Details regarding a new date for the trip to Adams Park will be announced in due course.

