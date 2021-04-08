News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Town keepers set to be released

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:56 PM April 8, 2021    Updated: 1:57 PM April 8, 2021
Harry Wright and Adam Przybek will be hoping to push Tomas Holy and David Cornell next season. Pictu

Harry Wright and Adam Przybek are both being released by Ipswich Town - Credit: Archant

Young goalkeepers Harry Wright and Adam Przybek are both set to leave the club, we understand. 

The pair have not played competitive football for the Blues this season and are due to be out of contract in the coming weeks, with decisions now understood to have been made over their futures. 

Wright, the son of former Town goalkeeper Richard, has struggled with a knee injury in recent months but the 22-year-old has spent time on-loan in non-league and also at Swedish club GAIS. 

Przybek, who joined Town in the summer of 2019, made his one and only Town appearance at Peterborough in last season’s EFL Trophy, having a solid game and making a vital penalty save in the shootout victory. 

He has been on-loan at National League side Chesterfield. 

The pair depart having not managed to force their way past Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the senior ranks, with teenager Bert White now the only other professional goalkeeper on the books. 

Also departing are young forwards Kai and Zak Brown, who are not related. Neither player made a first-team debut for the club. 

It’s likely to be a summer of real change at Portman Road, with 30 players’ deals up. Barry Cotter has already been released. 

Ipswich Town contracts 

Season-long loans 

McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson 

2021 

Chambers, Skuse*, Ward*, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Donacien*, Drinan,  Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes* 

2022 

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa* 

2023 

Vincent-Young*, Dobra* 

2024 

Woolfenden*, Dozzell* 

*known to have a 12-month contract option 

