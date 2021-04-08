Two Town keepers set to be released
- Credit: Archant
Young goalkeepers Harry Wright and Adam Przybek are both set to leave the club, we understand.
The pair have not played competitive football for the Blues this season and are due to be out of contract in the coming weeks, with decisions now understood to have been made over their futures.
Wright, the son of former Town goalkeeper Richard, has struggled with a knee injury in recent months but the 22-year-old has spent time on-loan in non-league and also at Swedish club GAIS.
Przybek, who joined Town in the summer of 2019, made his one and only Town appearance at Peterborough in last season’s EFL Trophy, having a solid game and making a vital penalty save in the shootout victory.
He has been on-loan at National League side Chesterfield.
The pair depart having not managed to force their way past Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the senior ranks, with teenager Bert White now the only other professional goalkeeper on the books.
Also departing are young forwards Kai and Zak Brown, who are not related. Neither player made a first-team debut for the club.
It’s likely to be a summer of real change at Portman Road, with 30 players’ deals up. Barry Cotter has already been released.
Ipswich Town contracts
Season-long loans
McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson
2021
Chambers, Skuse*, Ward*, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Donacien*, Drinan, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option