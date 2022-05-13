Leicester's Hirst on Town striker long-list

George Hirst is one of a number of strikers under consideration by Ipswich Town this summer.

The 23-year-old Leicester City forward spent last season on loan in League One with Portsmouth, where he netted 15 times in 46 appearances.

All of his goals came in a 33-game spell after the start of November.

Town are known to be in the market for a frontman this summer, with James Norwood released, Macauley Bonne’s loan coming to an end and Kayden Jackson still yet to sign a new deal. Joe Pigott is currently the only senior forward at the club.

And Hirst, who joined Leicester from Belgian side OH Leuven in the summer of 2019, is one of a number of strikers under consideration by the Ipswich recruitment team. The interest was first reported by TWTD.

Hirst, who stands 6ft 3in, is the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David and has played in the England youth ranks alongside the likes of Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has previously revealed he would like to keep Hirst at Fratton Park for next season.

"Absolutely,” Cowley said. “We see him as a No.9 and one that can be a top player at this level. You saw a top No.9 today in Lee Gregory and I thought he was exceptional.

"This is the quality of player that you need in this division."

Hirst has scored 19 goals in 82 senior games in English football, which included a difficult spell with Rotherham in which he failed to score in 32 appearances.

He netted three times in his 22 matches in Belgium.