Match Ratings: How Town players performed against Wednesday

Published: 6:00 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM September 25, 2021

Macauley Bonne is congratulated after using his initiative to create the late equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town shared the points with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road today. MIKE BACON gives his Town ratings.

VACLAV HLADKY

After the most nervous of starts and a mix-up with Cameron Burgess, the Town stopper showed good hands plucking out a series of corners and crosses. He looked far more confident than he had been in recent weeks and had little chance with the goal... 8

JANOI DONCAIEN

Another solid performance from him, defending well and getting forward occasionally. He showed good pace at times and not much came down the Sheffield Wednesday left... 7

Matt Penney under pressure at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

MATT PENNEY

A good performance from Penney, who received praise from boss Paul Cook post-game. He made some good breaks and worked well with Scott Fraser. He also defended well and curled in a couple of decent crosses... 8

GEORGE EDMUNDSON

Solid enough at the back, Edmundson dealt well with Lee Gregory and helped limit Wednesday to few clear-cut chances... 6

CAMERON BURGESS

After his first minute communciation issue with Hladky, he won plenty of headers and is starting to form a good relationship with Edmundson. Happy with Edmundson to play along the back.... 6

Wes Burns on the ball at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

WES BURNS

Saw plenty of action in the first half especially but too often his final ball let him down. Lots of endeavour but drifted out of the picture a bit in the second and was eventually subbed off.... 6

IDRIS EL MIZOUNI

A strong performance from the Town youngster who showed good strength and attacked when he had the chance. He may have been a suprise addition to the team sheet but Paul Cook again was glowing in his praise for him... .8

TOM CARROLL

Some tidy touches in the first half and set up Bonne for a great chance early in the game that should have given the Blues a dream start... 7

Bersant Celina back at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

BERSANT CELINA

On his return to Portman Road, showed some lovely touches at times, although his distribution wasn't all it could have been first half. Playing in the No.10 he tried to get on the ball as much as he could before being substituted after a decent showing.... 6

SCOTT FRASER

Put in some telling crosses in the first half and linked up well with Penney. Showed great awareness to set up Conor Chaplin for the equaliser... 7

Macauley Bonne voices his opinion of the officials at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

MACAULEY BONNE

Missed an early chance before redeeming himself with some cheeky forward play, pick-pocketing the Owls keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and setting up Town's equaliser. Was no doubt a proud captain as well .... 7

Subs

CONOR CHAPLIN (on 75) Got the Town equaliser and was clearly delighted to in front of many of his family who had come to the game.

REKEEM HARPER (on 75) Showed plenty of energy, but will rue not laying the ball off to an unmarked Macauley Bonne as he burst into the area in the final minute.

JOE PIGOTT (on 81) Didn't have enough time to do much, but wanted the ball from the off.