How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 2-1 win at Morecambe

Match reaction

Ipswich Town beat Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon. MIKE BACON gives his views on the Town performances.

Christian Walton

Some uncharacteristic kicking from the Town stopper in the first half. It was his poor kick that led to the free-kick and ultimately Morecambe's opener. But a more composed and confident second period 6.

Janoi Donacien in action - Credit: Ross Halls

Janoi Donacien

Had his hands full with Morecambe attacking down their left-hand side in the first period but again, another who got forward much more in the second period to create more of a threat 6.

Leif Davis

It was his corner that led to George Edmundson equalising early in the second period. Another who enjoyed more of the ball in the second period before being substituted 6.

Delight for George Edmundson after his equaliser for Town at Morecambe. - Credit: Ross Halls

George Edmundson

Headed and cleared the ball well, as well as playing out from the back. Was solid throughout against a tough Morecambe attack. Then popped up with the goal and continued to defend well to the end. Town's MOTM 8.

Richard Keogh

Making his full league debut for Town, Keogh was vocal in his organisation and was strong in defence. Reads the game so well as you would expect from such an experienced campaigner and was a key player in Town's second half revival. 7

Sam Morsy

Always wanted the ball and got his side forward throughout. Led from the front in what was a tough midfield battle. 7.

Lee Evans

Stepped up to take the second of Town's penalties on the day after Conor Chaplin had the first one saved. Good all round from Evans who, like Morsy, saw plenty of the ball. Hit the post as well in the first half. 7

Kyle Edwards challenges Liam Gibbon in the first half at Morecambe. - Credit: Ross Halls

Kyle Edwards

Endured a frustrating first half up against Liam Gibson that eventually saw Edwards swap wings. Almost paid dividends straightaway with his cross eventually falling to Lee Evans who hit the post. Won the first penalty that was saved and was far more effective second period, as well as hitting the post in the second half. 6

Tyreece John-Jules

Found it tough going against a strong defence who gave him little space. But kept working hard trying to get on the ball. Was substituted in the second period 6.

Conor Chaplin reacts after missing a penalty at Morecambe. - Credit: Page Pix

Conor Chaplin

Looked to link up play from the off and was on the end of a poor challenge in the first half. Put himself forward to take the first penalty, but saw it saved and was substituted in the second period 6.

Kayden Jackson is fouled in the box as Town get a second penalty at Morecambe. - Credit: Page Pix

Kayden Jackson

Made plenty of runs throughout but couldn't get on the end of much in the first period. Kept plugging away and won the second penalty after a fine burst into the box. 6.





Substitutes

Wes Burns

Had an effective time down the right when he came on.

Freddie Ladapo

Put himself about when he came on up against a strong defence.

Marus Harness

Found space when he came on and linked up with Burns well

Kane Vincent-Young

Replaced Leif Davis on the left and made some sound contributions

Morecambe celebrate their goal against Town - Credit: Ross Halls



















