Ipswich Town target a return for former favourite Bersant Celina

Published: 10:00 AM July 4, 2021

Bersant Celina celebrates without his shirt after scoring a dramatic late winner at Burton Albion, on Town's last visit to the Pirelli Stadium. Picture: PAGEPIX - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town are targeting the return to Portman Road of Kosovo international Bersant Celina, it is understood.

It is being reported in TWTD that the 24-year-old, who is currently with French side Dijon, who were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020/21 after finishing bottom of the table, could be on his way back to Suffolk.

He would certainly be a popular addition to the Blues squad should the deal come off as Paul Cook continues to target new players.

Celina spent 2016/17 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management.

Persuading the Kosovo international to make a move into League One would be a big coup for the Blues.

Capped by Norway at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to his native Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice.