Table-topping Under 23s secure thumping win at Charlton

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s extended their winning run to seven matches as they thumped Charlton Athletic 5-1 this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer’s side top the Professional Development League Two South and strengthened their position at the summit as Harley Curtis and Cameron Humphreys both scored twice, while Edwin Agbaje also found the net..

Town were ahead 18 minutes in, as Humphreys scored from the edge of the penalty area at The Valley, before Curtis netted his first of the afternoon with a cool finish from inside the box.

The youngster doubled his own personal tally on 57 minutes, as he pounced on a loose ball to finish, before the Addicks pulled a goal back. Agbaje made absolutely sure for Town, though, adding the Blues' fourth in added time, before Humphreys completed the scoring with his second.

Victory sees Dyer's side extend their lead at the top to four points from second-placed Cardiff.

Town were playing without striker Tyreece Simpson, who first-team boss Kieran McKenna revealed is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Ipswich Town: White, Agbaje, Smith, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Alexander, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes.

Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Crane, Ward, Siziba.