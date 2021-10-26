Humphreys strikes, but Town U23s are downed by leaders

Published: 1:48 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 1:57 PM October 26, 2021

Camron Humphreys, on target for Town against Cardiff U23s. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cardiff City U23s left Portman Road with their unbeaten league run intact after a hard-fought 1-2 win over Ipswich U23s this afternoon.

The Bluebirds remain top of Professional Development League south, after their win made it seven out of seven victories.

Taylor Jones fired Cardiff in front, before Cameron Humphreys' free-kick levelled it up for Town. Chanka Zimba got the visitors' winner.

Luke Woolfenden and on-loan from Villa, Louie Barry, were both included in a Town side sitting mid-table in the division.

The best opening of the game came in the 12th minute, but an impressive double save from Rohan Luthra denied Barry and then Harley Curtis.

But it was Cardiff who took the lead in the 36th minute, Jones finishing a low cross at the back post to put the visitors ahead.

The Bluebirds hit the crossbar just after the break. But Town were level on 63 minutes, Humphreys’ free-kick going through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner.

However, the parity only lasted seven minutes, Chanka Zimba putting Cardiff back in front.

Town thought they had a penalty when Barry was upended in the box, but the referee waved away. There was still time for a late scramble in the Cardiff box, but the league leaders held on.