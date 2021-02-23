Dobra's the man on the spot for Dyer's Blues, as Nydam returns to action

Published: 2:45 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM February 23, 2021

Tristan Nydam - back in action after almost 600 days out injured - Credit: Archant

Exiled Town duo, Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan played for Ipswich U23s this afternoon, as an Armando Dobra penalty helped Kieron Dyer's side to a 1-1 draw with QPR U23s, at Playford Road.

The result saw the Blues close in on leaders Bristol City, in the Professional Development League, South section.

HULL CITY: Meet Town's opposition tonight

As well as Jackson and Nolan's presence, the game also saw the welcome return of 21-year-old Tristan Nydam.

The midfielder broke his ankle and suffered ligament damage during a pre-season friendly at Notts County 18 months ago. It has been a long road back. He played for just over 50 minutes, before being replaced by Ross Crane.

The visitors had a goal disallowed through Martell Taylor-Crossdale in the first half, but it remained goalless at the break.

Town took the lead on 67 minutes after Dobra won, and then converted, a penalty. However, it didn't last long Taylor-Crossdale equalising direct from a free-kick.

Town: Wright, Crowe, Baggott, Smith, Nydam, Alexander, Dobra, Nolan, Lankester, Jackson, Siziba. Subs: Burwood, Z. Brown, Simpson, K. Brown, Crane.











