Dobra's the man on the spot for Dyer's Blues, as Nydam returns to action
- Credit: Archant
Exiled Town duo, Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan played for Ipswich U23s this afternoon, as an Armando Dobra penalty helped Kieron Dyer's side to a 1-1 draw with QPR U23s, at Playford Road.
The result saw the Blues close in on leaders Bristol City, in the Professional Development League, South section.
As well as Jackson and Nolan's presence, the game also saw the welcome return of 21-year-old Tristan Nydam.
The midfielder broke his ankle and suffered ligament damage during a pre-season friendly at Notts County 18 months ago. It has been a long road back. He played for just over 50 minutes, before being replaced by Ross Crane.
The visitors had a goal disallowed through Martell Taylor-Crossdale in the first half, but it remained goalless at the break.
Town took the lead on 67 minutes after Dobra won, and then converted, a penalty. However, it didn't last long Taylor-Crossdale equalising direct from a free-kick.
Town: Wright, Crowe, Baggott, Smith, Nydam, Alexander, Dobra, Nolan, Lankester, Jackson, Siziba. Subs: Burwood, Z. Brown, Simpson, K. Brown, Crane.
