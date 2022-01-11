Humphreys and Clements on target as Under 23s beat leaders Cardiff
Cameron Humphreys and Bailey Clements were on target as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s won 2-0 at Cardiff City this afternoon.
The young duo both scored in the second half, with Humphreys firing in from the edge of the box and Clements slotting home with a cool finish to secure victory in the Welsh capital.
James Crole had earlier hit the post for the hosts, but it was Ipswich who went on to win the clash against the Professional Development League Two South leaders.
Humphreys and Clements were joined in the XI by a number of Ipswich players with first-team appearances to their name, with Albie Armin and Zanda Siziba also involved.
Tete Yengi, recently signed from Australia, started in attack alongside Ben Morris, the 22-year-old striker currently on the comeback trail after two serious knee injuries in recent years.
Tommy Hughes, who himself has had a tough time with injuries, came off the bench.
Ipswich Town: Bort, Andoh, Stewart, Armin (Smith 89), Clements, Humphreys, Alexander, Ward, Morris, Siziba (Curtis), Yengi (Hughes 53).
Subs not used: Ridd, Agbaje.