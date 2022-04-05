Dobra back in a Town shirt but Ipswich U23s tamed by Tigers

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town U23s 0 Hull U23s 1

Ipswich Town's U-23s were beaten by Hull's youngsters at Portman Road today, Tremaine Eastmond's early goal proving enough for the East Yorkshire side.

Armando Dobra was a surprise addition to the Ipswich Town team sheet, albeit on the bench, the 20-year-old Albanian U-21 international is on a season-long loan at Colchester United. But he was back with his parent club this afternoon.

Ipswich's Harry Barbrook had an chance at the back post but Hull managed to get a body in the way and eventually clear the danger.

However, on 14 minutes the Tigers took the lead through Eastmond. Town were soon back on the attack despite the setback, Tyreece Simpson and Albie Armin having efforts go close.

Armin was booked, before Will Jarvis broke through for Hull but Nick Hayes and Elkan Baggott were back to close him down on the half-hour.

Hull were ahead at the break and Elkan Baggott's header early in the second half was gathered by Hull goalkeeper Harry Fisk, before Barbrook reached for a deep cross but his effort clipped the crossbar.

Dobra came on with 10 minutes left.

Time was running out for Town as Hull picked up late yellow cards with the Blues pushing for an equaliser, which never came.

Town: Hayes, Stewart, Baggott (C), Armin, Agbaje, El Mizouni, Humphreys, H. Barbrook, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson. Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Alexander, Ward, Dobra.