Match reaction
How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 3-0 win over Cambridge
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town beat Cambridge United 3-0 at Portman Road. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Town performances.
Christian Walton
Again showed such good handling and distributed well. Was a spectator for much of the game, especially in the second period, but when called upon was solid as ever 7.
Janoi Donacien
Made plenty of foraging runs and worked well with Wes Burns down the right-hand side, as well as defending well. When Edwards came on, he did the same 7.
George Edmundson
Another comfortable-looking performance from Edmundson, who tidied up well at the back, as well as distributed the ball well. Is proving to have a solid combination with Luke Woolfenden at the back 7.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United unfolded
- 2 Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw
- 3 A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident
- 4 The Vikings are coming - to huge festival in Suffolk
- 5 Girl stabbed in village left with potentially life-changing injuries
- 6 Town council's social housing fears as home hits the market for £350,000
- 7 1,400-year-old royal hall found in Suffolk
- 8 Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village
- 9 Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village
- 10 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
Luke Woolfenden
Had a good ding-dong with Sam Smith, coming out on top much of the time.. Again, like Edmundson looked for Morsy and Ball in midfield to start Town pressing and enjoyed a relatively comfortable night at the back. 7
Leif Davis
Plenty of energy from Davis who continues to improve his game. Was voted Town player of the month for September earlier in the day and he had another good game. Was subbed off near the end, but not before another solid shift 7
Wes Burns
Saw plenty of the ball down the right-hand side, especially in the first half. Put in some really good crosses, that sadly, no Town player got on the end of in that first half. Was replaced by Edwards in the 65th minute. 6
Sam Morsy
Perhaps not as dominating as he has been in recent matches, but his presence is always key for the Blues and he kept on probing and pushing Town forward as the game went on 6
Dominic Ball
Making his full league debut, Ball looked controlled throughout and played a very similar role to Lee Evans, who he was in the team for. Was replaced by Evans on 65 minutes, but will be pleased to have got a solid hour or so in. 6
Conor Chaplin
Was his usual busy self, always looking for the ball. His first-half free-kick 25 yards out was hit well, but straight at Mitov in the visitors goal. Came off after 65 minutes. 6.
Freddie Ladapo
Worked hard, looking for the ball and making good run in the channels. Kept going throughout, even if he didn't get a goal to make it four out of four. 7
Marcus Harness
Had a quiet start to the match, but really began to impose himself as the first half wore on, especially and became more influential as the game continued 7
Substitutes
Lee Evans: Made a good contribution when he came on 6
Tyreece John-Jules: At the right place at the right time to put Town ahead 6
Kayden Jackson: Came on late and showed his pace
Kane Vincent-Young: Didn't have too much time to shine.
Kyle Edwards: Came on and changed the game with two super goals. Why not make him MOTM... 8