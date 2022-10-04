How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 3-0 win over Cambridge

Match reaction

Party time on the pitch for Town as they celebrate Kyle Edwards second goal in the 3-0 win. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town beat Cambridge United 3-0 at Portman Road. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Town performances.

The referee checks his watch as the Town players huddle ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Christian Walton

Again showed such good handling and distributed well. Was a spectator for much of the game, especially in the second period, but when called upon was solid as ever 7.

Janoi Donacien

Made plenty of foraging runs and worked well with Wes Burns down the right-hand side, as well as defending well. When Edwards came on, he did the same 7.

George Edmundson

Another comfortable-looking performance from Edmundson, who tidied up well at the back, as well as distributed the ball well. Is proving to have a solid combination with Luke Woolfenden at the back 7.

Luke Woolfenden

Had a good ding-dong with Sam Smith, coming out on top much of the time.. Again, like Edmundson looked for Morsy and Ball in midfield to start Town pressing and enjoyed a relatively comfortable night at the back. 7

Leif Davis

Plenty of energy from Davis who continues to improve his game. Was voted Town player of the month for September earlier in the day and he had another good game. Was subbed off near the end, but not before another solid shift 7

Wes Burns

Saw plenty of the ball down the right-hand side, especially in the first half. Put in some really good crosses, that sadly, no Town player got on the end of in that first half. Was replaced by Edwards in the 65th minute. 6

Sam Morsy on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

Perhaps not as dominating as he has been in recent matches, but his presence is always key for the Blues and he kept on probing and pushing Town forward as the game went on 6

Dominic Ball

Making his full league debut, Ball looked controlled throughout and played a very similar role to Lee Evans, who he was in the team for. Was replaced by Evans on 65 minutes, but will be pleased to have got a solid hour or so in. 6

Conor Chaplin with a free-kick that was comfortably saved. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Was his usual busy self, always looking for the ball. His first-half free-kick 25 yards out was hit well, but straight at Mitov in the visitors goal. Came off after 65 minutes. 6.

Freddie Ladapo in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Freddie Ladapo

Worked hard, looking for the ball and making good run in the channels. Kept going throughout, even if he didn't get a goal to make it four out of four. 7

Marcus Harness

Had a quiet start to the match, but really began to impose himself as the first half wore on, especially and became more influential as the game continued 7

Substitutes

Lee Evans: Made a good contribution when he came on 6

Tyreece John-Jules: At the right place at the right time to put Town ahead 6

Kayden Jackson: Came on late and showed his pace

Kane Vincent-Young: Didn't have too much time to shine.

Kyle Edwards: Came on and changed the game with two super goals. Why not make him MOTM... 8