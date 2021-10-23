Ipswich Town 2-1 Fleetwood Town: Celina's late, late winner seals it for Blues

Live

Published: 4:58 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 6:12 PM October 23, 2021

Bersant Celina came off the bench to thump home an injury-time winner against Fleetwood at Portman Road this afternoon, as Paul Cook's side made it back-to-back League wins for the first time under Cook.

Celina was on the spot, six yards out to slot home Janoi Donacien's volleyed cut-back to put Town back in the lead after Callum Morton had equalised Conor Chaplin's opener.

For Town fans it was a fantastic finish to a game that lost it's way in the first period, but came to life second half and no-one could say they didn't deserve the three points.

Town are up to 10th in the table.

Conor Chaplin celebrate his and TownÕs opening goal - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Town were unchanged from the team that so comprehensively beat Portsmouth in midweek.

It was a dry and cool afternoon in Suffolk as the teams took the pitch, another vocal and good-sized crowd in attendance.

Town were attacking the South Stand in the first half

Conor Chaplin wins the challenge outside the Fleetwood box - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Matt Penney's early cross was cleared for a corner as Ipswich started on the front foot. It was taken short and Kyle Edwards shot over.

Sone Aluko and Jonoi Donacien combined down the right, the latter crossing for Macauley Bonne to head back across goal, but Alex Cairns in the home goal collected.

A clever free-kick from the visitors in the tenth minute caught Town asleep and Toto Nsiala had to dive to block Ged Garner's effort eight yards out.

The Ipswich team are put through their paces in warm up - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Aluko won a free-kick in a dangerous position on the corner of the penalty area. Lee Evans curled it in nicely and George Edmundson headed home six yards out, but the Town centre-half was offside.

Aluko was buzzing about the pitch and his through-ball almost found Bonne.

In the 18th minute Bonne missed a glorious chance. Edwards and Conor Chaplin combined in the area and Chaplin's dinked cross found Bonne six yards out all alone, but he could only head straight at Cairns.

The game was a bit stop/start now and Fleetwood's Ged Garner again found himself with a bit of time in the box, but he took on one too many Town players and couldn't get his shot away.

Macauley Bonne foiled by Alex Cairns and an offside flag - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Christian Walton in the home goal had to be alert in the 26th minute to come out to claim a through ball.

The game had gone a little flat. Donacien won Town a corner and Aluko's cross was headed wide at the back post by Nsiala but Town's threat wasn't convincing.

Chaplin was chopped down by James Hill in the 32nd minute. He was booked and from the free-kick Fleetwood scrambled clear.

Aluko shot wide after good build-up with Chaplin but Town were threatening little as half-time approached.

Morsy and Jay Matete were spoken to after a few handbags as a first half that began positively for the home side came to a bit of a damp squib end.

Paul Cook gets his point across to the fourth official - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Chaplin was through early on as Town began the second half as they did the first, on the front foot

And they got their reward in the 49th minute as they took the lead.

Morsy picked up the ball 25 yards out and put a pass into Chaplin on the edge of the Fleetwood area.

He turned superbly on his right and, in one movement thundered home with his left. It was a superb finish and Chaplin's fifth goal in seven games.

The goal lifted Town and the crowd and in the 57th minute Morsy won the ball well and fed Edwards who drifted into the area before firing a great shot that Cairns did well to parry out.

The hard-working Aluko was replaced by Wes Burns two minutes later as Walton had to be alert to a Fleetwood free-kick fired in at the near post.

Macauley Bonne strong in the challenge wins the ball back for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Bersant Celina replaced Edwards in the 65th minute but Town had a let-off a couple of minutes later, Ged Garner again bursting into the Town box, but firing straight at Walton.

Matete was booked for a strong challenge of Morsy and then Burns danced his way to the by-line before cutting a cross back that was cleared.

Celina and Burns had both been lively since their introductions.

Morsy intercepted a wayward pass out of defence by Fleetwood. He passed to Bonne, but again Cairns was equal to the challenge.

It was all Town now and Evans' cross was fired over by Burns in the 72nd minute. Two minutes later the same player fired into the side netting with many in the ground thinking it had hit the back of the net.

Morsy was the next into the referee's book for a foul which Danny Andrew blasted over.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes Fleetwood began to get more of the ball and they got an equaliser through a brave header by Callum Morton.

Substitute Paddy Lane put a delicious ball towards the back post and Morton got to the ball just ahead of Walton to head into the roof of the net.

The equaliser stunned the home crowd as Town had once again squandered a lead.

It was an open game now as the minutes ticked down and Bonne, who had enjoyed few chances headed wide Evans' cross.

There were five minutes of added time as Burns' fierce cross was deflected wide.

But in the 93rd minute Town got the winner.

Evans swept a great crossfield pass out to Donacien, whose first-time volley back across the six yard-box found Celina who side-footed joyfully home.

Ipswich Town: Walton; Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Penney; Morsy, Evans; Aluko (Burns, 59), Chaplin (Burgess 90), Edwards (Celina, 65); Bonne

Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Pigott

Fleetwood Town: Cairns; Johnson, Hill, Andrew; McLaughlin (Johnston, 81) Batty, Biggins, Matete, Clark (Pilkington, 65); G Garner (Lane, 75), Morton

Subs: Crellin, J Garner, Edmondson, Lane, Teale

Att: 20,099 (133) Fleetwood fans







