Ipswich Town 2 MK Dons 2: Town twice lose lead as they still wait for win

Published: 4:56 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM August 21, 2021

Ipswich Town twice threw away the lead as MK Dons took home a point in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road this afternoon.

It leaves Paul Cook's side still looking for their first victory of the season.

Macualey Bonne put Town ahead with a wonder strike on 16 minutes, before Dons equalised just after the break through a Scott Twine free-kick.

Bonne was at it again to put Town ahead on 72 minutes, before an error from Town skipper Lee Evans gifted Matt O'Riley a run-in on goal to equalise.

Wes Burns in action against MK Dons. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town had their chances and Wes Burns hit the post when it was 1-0, but mistakes and a failure to take their chances cost the Blues again.

Indeed, the Dons could have nicked it at the end when substitute Josh Martin also hit the bar in the final minute.

It was a grey day at Portman Road with a hint of rain in the air and Town gave a debut to on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson. Wes Burns and Kane Vincent-Young returned to the starting line-up from the side that lost at Cheltenham.

Both teams took the knee to loud applause as MK Dons kicked off attacking the Sir Bobby Robson Stand end.

First half action against MK Dons. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

The Dons began well, Twine shooting from 25 yards, but Vaclav Hladky was easily behind it. Kyle Edwards went on an exciting run that saw Warren O'Hora bring him down. The MK Dons man saw yellow in only the third minute.

Evans' free-kick was poor, but it wasn't long before Wes Burns was winning the ball and heading off down the right-hand side, but his cross was too heavy.

MK Dons keeper Andrew Fisher did a bit of fancy footwork in his own box, evading both Bonne and then Scott Fraser, much to the crowd's amusement.

Macauley Bonne fires Town into a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Former Blue, Troy Parrott had a shot on 13 minutes and then a lovely Town move saw Fraser slip in Burns. His cross was headed over for a corner.

Town took the lead in the 16th minute and what a goal it was. Kane Vincent-Young hit a crossfield pass and Bonne superbly took it down in one touch and thumped it into the roof of the net, going away from goal. It was a superb strike from the Chantry lad and it took the roof off Portman Road.

Dons hit back with a couple of crosses and then struck the angle of the bar after Ethan Robson was put in on a Dons' counter attack.

It was a let-off for Town.

Kyle Edwards is pushed over by Mohamed Eisa, but no foul was given. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Vincent-Young tricked his way into the box on 28 minutes and won a corner that, taken short, Burns fired over. Edwards glided past Harry Darling to win another corner as Ipswich continued the pressure, Dons confined to breakaways.

Fraser's free-kick almost deceived everyone and Fisher had to be alert to push clear as the corner count for Town mounted up.

Edwards was again in the action, drifting past Dons' players with ease before hitting a 37th minute shot over.

Twine tried a 30-yarder that almost beat Hladky and with minutes to go the half-time Edwards jinked inside the area and got a shot off, but it was blocked, as Town went into the break ahead.

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Vincent Young was booked for a tug on Zak Jules, gifting Dons a good free-kick chance, that Vincent-Young cleared himself. O'Hora had a free header in the box but couldn't get the power in his header.

Then Town had two great chances. Edwards again danced his way in to the box but his cross evaded everyone on the six-yard line. Vincent-Young returned the favour on the other side, picked out Fraser, who laid it off to Bonne, eight yards out, but his shot was deflected wide.

Town hit the post a minute later, when the Dons lost the ball in their own half, Burns was through on goal but his shot was saved by Fisher onto the post. Town really should have been two up by this point

But they weren't and Dons equalised on 57 minutes.

Woolfenden missed a through ball and, in trying to get the ball back off Twine, fouled the Dons man. And Twine stepped up to fire the free-kick into the corner of the goal, Hladky scrabbling to get to it, but couldn't stop it.

Wes Burns in action against MK Dons. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Twine then thundered in another long-range effort that Hladky did well to save as the visitors, buoyed by the goal, began to press.

But in the 72nd minute Town took the lead. Penney played in a super pass to Fraser, whose whipped cross was finished at the back post by the sliding Bonne.

It was another super finish by Bonne but no sooner had Town fans sat down from the celebrations than Dons equalised.

Town skipper Evans was caught in possession 35 yards out and O'Riley had a clear run in on goal to slide past Hladky. It was a terrible goal to concede having just re-taken the lead.

Hladky saved from Jules as the Dons looked likely to get a third and substitute Josh Martin almost grabbed the visitors victory, hitting the bar from an angle.

Teams

Ipswich Town: Hladky; Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson, Evans, Harper; Burns (Carroll 67), Fraser (Dobra 78), Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Penney, Donacien, Barry, Pigott.

MK Don: Fisher, O'Hora, Darling, Lewington, Watson, O'Riley, Robson, Jules (Baldwin 90), Twine, Eisa (Brown 78), Parrott (Martin 70). Subs: Ravizzoli, McEachran, Boateng, Ilunga.